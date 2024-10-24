All about Sutton Foster's friendship with Hugh Jackman

It is not the easiest time for Sutton Foster, but she has friends and projects keeping her busy.

On Tuesday, October 22, the Younger actress filed for divorce from her husband Ted Griffin, who she married in 2014.

The former couple had met the year prior, and after several years of struggles with infertility, they welcomed daughter Emily, even, via adoption in 2017.

This is the Tony-winner's second marriage and divorce; she was previously married to actor Christian Borle, who she met in college, from 2006 to 2009, though they are reportedly still friends.

Sutton also has the friendship and support of some of her current and former Broadway co-stars, including Hugh Jackman, who himself filed for divorce from his wife Deborra-Lee Furness last year after 27 years of marriage.

The former Broadway co-stars deepened their friendship in 2022 when they starred alongside each other in The Music Man on Broadway, which concluded its run in January 2023.

© Getty Sutton and her husband were married for ten years

During that time, Sutton opened up to Vogue about what it was like to work with Hugh, sharing: "He has an impeccable reputation of being the hardest working man, incredibly kind, and generous — and all of that is true."

She further gushed: "He disarms everyone, and he doesn't make anything about him. And he's now become one of my best friends," noting it "was a surprise, because you usually go into these things thinking, 'Well, I hope we get along,'" and that they had recently spent Memorial Day together with their families.

© Sean Zanni She and Hugh became "best friends" after working together

"It's really fun to meet new friends after 40," Sutton added.

© Getty The Music Man was on Broadway from 2022-2023

These days she is busy with another show on Broadway, Once Upon a Mattress, playing the role that Carol Burnett made famous in 1959 when she had her Broadway debut.

© Getty The former co-stars at a pet adoption event

In it, she stars alongside her Younger co-star, and also recently gushed about how they have deepened their friendship. Speaking with People earlier this month, she shared: "We confide in each other about life stuff. And being able to be partners on stage is beyond. He's like the ultimate partner, ultimate dance partner."

Michael himself said: "She will go with anything," adding: "I could do anything out there; she'll go with it and make it better."