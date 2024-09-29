George Clooney says he's 'never been prouder' of son Alexander as he follows in his footsteps

We may not be seeing an Alexander Clooney on the screen anytime soon, but George Clooney's son is still taking after his famous dad.

Though the Wolfs actor and his wife Amal Clooney have long kept their twins, Alexander and Ella, out of the spotlight, they will occasionally delight fans with heartwarming glimpses into their family like, and what the twins are like.

The Ocean's 11 star and the human rights lawyer recently celebrated their milestone 10th anniversary, and during a special night out ahead of the occasion, they shared a cheeky update about how Alexander has been influenced by his dad.

George and Amal Clooney's Love Story

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight at the Clooney Foundation for Justice's Albie Awards, Amal and George discussed the latter's penchant for playing pranks on people, and how Alexander has definitely taken a cue from him.

Amal explained: "It's really bad because my son has access to Hollywood garde props, like fake cockroaches and mice, and he now has a 3D printer," joking: "So I can't tell you the things I am finding under my documents under my pillow."

She went on: "And when Alexander executes the pranks and George sees it he just looks at him and he's like, 'Son, I am so proud of you.'"

© Taylor Hill Amal and George hosted a gala the night befrore their 10th anniversary

George then maintained he has in fact "never been prouder," and further shared: "Now he'll call me and he's like, 'There's something important I have to tell you Papa,' and I'll go, 'What?' and then he hangs up on me," as Amal quipped: "He's learning from the best."

This isn't the first time Amal and George open up about Alexander and Ella's cheeky personalities, and how they have used them not necessarily in their favor.

© Clemens Bilan The couple married in Venice in 2014

Back in 2020 during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! George confessed to the late night host: "We did a really dumb thing, which is, they speak fluent Italian."

© Getty They welcomed the twins in 2017

George has owned a famed estate in Lake Como since 2002, where he and Amal met, and have partly raised their kids there.

© GIUSEPPE CACACE The Clooney estate in Laglio

He went on to explain: "I mean fluent Italian at three [years old]. But I don't speak Italian, my wife doesn't speak Italian, so we've armed them with a language."

George then joked: "I'll say, 'Go back in and clean your room,' and they'll be like, 'Eh, papa stronzo,'" which literally means "turd," though colloquially it's an equivalent to "asshole." He added: "I'm from Kentucky, English is a second language to me."