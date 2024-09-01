George Clooney is full of emotion in candid red carpet moment with wife Amal at 'Wolfs' premiere

George Clooney stepped out onto the red carpet on Sunday night to attend the premiere of 'Wolfs' at Venice Film Festival, joined by his wife Amal.

The celebrity couple looked a picture of glamor as they posed for photos at the star-studded event, and were clearly having a wonderful time too!

George was full of expression as he stopped to talk to the crowds and photographers, and was captured laughing and smiling, all while Amal stood by his side.

The human rights lawyer looked incredibly glamorous dressed in a floor-length yellow gown with intricate ruffle detailing, and wore her long brunette hair down in a bouncy blowdry. George, meanwhile, looked smart in a tuxedo.

George and Amal were pictured arriving in Venice from their home in Lake Como last week ahead of the star-studded festival, and have both attended several events over the past few days.

© Daniele Venturelli George Clooney arrived with wife Amal Clooney for the premiere of Wolfs at Venice Film Festival on Sunday 1 September

Earlier in the day, George arrived in style with his "Wolfs" co-star and good friend, Brad Pitt, for a photocall.

The actor wore a grey suit for the occasion, and posed for photos next to Brad, who opted for a light blue suit teamed with a white T-shirt.

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis George was full of expression as he posed for photos and interacted with the crowds

George and Amal enjoyed a night out on Sunday while their seven-year-old twins stayed at home. The couple are doting parents to son Alexander and daughter Ella, who have been kept out of the spotlight since they were born.

However, recently, George gave a rare insight into their family life in Italy, during a joint interview with Brad for GQ magazine.

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis A beaming George posed alongside his glamorous wife Amal

The interview took place at Brad's Château Miraval estate in Provence, which neighbors the Clooney's own residence in the area.

Though the conversation was mostly with George and Brad, at one point Amal did stop by with the twins, she said: "The kids were like, 'Is this all the same house?'" referring to Brad's property.

© ALBERTO PIZZOLI Someone caught George's eye on the red carpet

The kids are later depicted as enthusiastically "climbing all over" Brad, who asked them whether they are fans of animals, and suggested: "We have a bunch of animals over there that need feeding," receiving cheers from Ella and Alexander in return.

In another interview, George further gave an insight into his children's personalities, revealing that they are fluent in many languages, including Italian.

© Pascal Le Segretain Amal and George with Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon

He joked that it had made things difficult at home, as they were able to leave their non-fluent parents out of conversations.

Talking to Jimmy Fallon in 2020, he said: "We did a really dumb thing, which is, they speak fluent Italian," adding: "I don't speak Italian, my wife doesn't speak Italian, so we've armed them with a language."

