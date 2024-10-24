Ant Anstead is speaking out after it was revealed per reports that his bespoke car making company, Radford Motors, had filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The 45-year-old English TV host shared a statement with People after allegations of fraud and mismanagement were levied against him by his business partner with regards to the supercar company.

Acknowledging the business' current "challenges," he responded with: "Radford is implementing strategic organizational enhancements while maintaining full operational continuity. I remain fully committed to advancing Radford's vision and growth. My role and dedication to Radford's success continue unchanged."

He spoke about continuing the work and vision he'd set out with co-founder and F1 champion Jenson Button, adding: "Along with Jenson, we maintain our foundational commitment to excellence that has defined Radford from day one."

"As founders, we understand the unique challenges that come with building a premium automotive brand, including the critical importance of having partners whose values and vision align completely with our mission."

Ant's statement touched on "opportunities and challenges" for the company, which was founded in 2020 with the aim of rebuilding and reviving the classic British automobile brand Radford and producing high-end sports cars.

"Like many entrepreneurial ventures, our journey has presented both opportunities and challenges," he continued. "Throughout this evolution, our unwavering focus remains on delivering exceptional value to our clients while honoring Radford's storied legacy."

It concluded with: "We are grateful for the continued support of our community and remain fully dedicated to advancing the brand's prestigious heritage."

Apart from TV appearances on several of his own shows, Ant is also a known name Stateside thanks to his appearances on TV with his ex-wife Christina Hall née Haack, to whom he was married from 2018-2021. They share five-year-old son Hudson.

© Getty Images Ant co-founded Radford Motors with F1 racer Jenson Button

It was also on one of his shows, Celebrity IOU: Joyride, that the dad-of-three met his now-girlfriend Renée Zellweger, and the pair have been dating since April 2021. Ant also shares son Archie and daughter Amelie with his first wife Louise.

The goal of Radford was to rebuild the Lotus-Radford Type 62-2 supercar, although Ant acknowledged in a previous interview with the publication that it was a high-stakes venture.

© James Atoa/UPI/Shutterstock The English TV host was hit with claims of fraud and mismanagement

"This is personally a huge risk for me," Anstead said. "We have seven people, and we privately funded this. We are doing it. We're risking everything."

"I knew that we were taking on a monumentally difficult project in an industry that's really tough because we are up against some big brands with some big funding," he continued. "We just had to collectively believe in what we were doing."

© Instagram Ant has been dating Renée Zellweger since 2021

Other investors in the company have previously taken legal action against Ant and his business partners, but he maintained that the venture would be a triumph. "We are now moving into production. We've sold a number of cars to collectors all over the world, and we are now delivering those cars."