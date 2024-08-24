Ant Anstead makes cheeky comment about 'beautiful' girlfriend Renee Zellweger

Ant Anstead proved that his relationship with Renee Zellweger is still going strong with a gushing post on Friday.

The British TV host, 45, showed his support for his movie star girlfriend, 55, by sharing the poster for her upcoming film, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, on his Instagram Story alongside a sweet caption.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: A rare glimpse inside Ant Anstead and Renee Zellweger's relationship

Underneath the poster, which shows Renee posing as her iconic character while holding a pen and a diary, Ant wrote: "Oh man… she's so beautiful….!"

He added: "That's my Ren (lucky boy)," followed by a heart-eye emoji.

Ant and Renee have been together for more than three years after meeting in June 2021 on the set of the Discovery+ series Celebrity IOU: Joyride, which Ant hosted, and Renee was a guest star.

Speaking about Renee's appearance on the show, Ant told Entertainment Tonight at the time: "One thing I think that really comes across in the show, is that this is an opportunity to see a little bit behind the curtain.

© Instagram Ant called himself a 'lucky boy' for dating Renee

"Renee in particular, she doesn't give herself freely outside of movies. She's a very private person, and that's something I really love about her… I love that she can weld."

He added: "You get to see a side of her that was really real, and she really shared that, and I think that applies to all the celebrities."

The couple went Instagram official in September 2021, sharing a sweet black and white photo of their smiling faces.

© Instagram Renee and Ant met in 2021

However, Ant and Renee prefer to keep their relationship out of the spotlight.

"Renee and my relationship is something that's really private," he previously told People. "It's something I'm not really willing to talk too much about. It's really early in our relationship and I don't want to put any pressure on that."

© Instagram Ant and Renee reportedly live together in California

While they are notoriously private, Ant has shared several tributes to his girlfriend on social media since they began dating, including a proud shout-out to the Chicago actress following her impressive musical debut with singer-songwriter, C M Talkington.

Alongside a clip of the debut, and a photo he wrote: "Ren….. you are utterly brilliant! A beautiful and talented genius! The most gorgeous and classy lady who continues to effortlessly tackle inspiring and cool projects in your stride!"

© Instagram The couple prefer to keep their relationship private

He continued: "The coolest human I know. When an old friend called…. She answered and delivered!"

It's not just Ant's heart Renee won over, but his children too. The Naked Mechanic host shares son Hudson, four, with his ex-wife Christina Hall, and daughter Amelie, 20, and son Archie, 17, with his first wife Louise Storey.

© Instagram Renee is close to all three of Ant's children

Amelie is particularly close to Renee, with Ant telling People: "She and Ren really hit it off. Just as two girls.

"Amelie's amazing because she's so talented and funny, and she has this strand of kindness just running through her. She's just this really kind, solid human."

