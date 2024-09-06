Christina Hall's surprising interaction with ex husband Ant Anstead sparks reaction from fans

Christina Hall and Ant Anstead are both celebrating their son Hudson's fifth birthday, sharing respective posts dedicated to the little one on his special day.

But while things haven't always been easy for the former couple, they were still able to bond over their son through a surprising interaction in the comments section.

Ant Anstead posted a montage video dedicated to Hudson, sharing a number of his favorite moments with his son, from his first day of preschool to their trip to the beach. He wrote in the caption: "Happy birthday Hudzo!

"WOW what a privilege it’s been to witness you become a bright, sparkly, funny, brilliant, generous magnetic, talented and kind little man," he continued. "You have taught me so much about so much! It’s been a privilege to do this dad thing all over again. You humble me and fill everyone around you with joy and love."

The father of three signed the post off by writing: "NayNay and I love you very much," in reference to his long-term girlfriend Renée Zellweger.

Below the post, his ex-wife commented: "Happy Birthday to our sweet boy!" Christina's comment certainly sparked a reaction from fans, as the former couple finalized their divorce in 2021 but only came to a custody agreement the year after. Fans seemed to appreciate Christina and Ant's ability to put aside their differences for their son.

"You have both collectively done a superb job raising this beautiful boy this past 5 years," one fan wrote, adding: "Happy giving birth day to you also."

Another added: "Just a quick, happy birthday wish to Hudson’s beautiful mother for delivering him on this day into the world."

Christina shared her own loving post dedicated to the five-year-old, including a number of photos of him. She wrote: "You make every day brighter, happier and much more fun. I love being your mama."

Previously, the Flip or Flop star appeared to suggest that she'd be interested in an on-screen reunion with Ant. She responded to a fan who commented: "How awesome would it be to have Ant replace Josh on the flip off?" adding: "Ratings would go through the roof."

She replied: "LOL that would be genius 'ratings' idea just saying."

While it doesn't look like the former couple will reunite any time soon, they seem to be managing their co-parenting well.

In April 2022, Ant filed for full custody of his son, which was denied that month. Court documents later revealed he had accused his ex wife of exploiting Hudson "in numerous paid promotions on social media."

When the court declared that the couple would share joint legal and joint physical custody, Ant's representative announced he was "thrilled with the outcome and considers it case closed."