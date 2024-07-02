Christina Hall's complex blended family with her two ex-husbands, including three kids and their three half-siblings in photos

This was evident in her birthday tribute to Taylor last September, which read: "I’ve watched you grow into a smart, witty, confident, sweet but strong willed young lady. You have such a huge heart and you are truly unstoppable. I love you so so much and I love being your bonus mom."
Brayden
Just as close to Heather is Brayden, Christina and Tarek's second child. The eight-year-old was just a baby when his parents separated in 2016 after a gun-related incident, and came to know and love his step-parents Heather and Josh when he was quite young.
Brayden, as it turns out, is also a budding performer, evidenced by when Tarek praised his turn in a school Christmas play. "I could have cried last night watching Brayden's Christmas performance," the dad-of-three gushed on Instagram.
Tristan
Tarek and Heather tied the knot in 2021 and in January 2023, they welcomed their first child, a son named Tristan Jay. The adorable 17-month-old is the apple of his mom's eye, and his half-siblings love to dote on him too.
For his first birthday, Heather opened up about how much Tristan's arrival enhanced their family unit. "The best addition to our family of five and a light that brightens all of our days with his endless smiles, loudest belly giggles, and perfect blue eyes. I can't believe we have 1 teenager, 1 pre-teen, and a toddler in our home…"
Ant is the ultimate doting dad to his boy, having nicknamed him "Hudzo" and sharing glimpses of his bond with his older half-siblings. In the Hall household, Hudson is especially closest with his older brother Brayden, often snapped in family photos playing with the eight-year-old.
Amelie
From 2005-2017, Ant was married to Louise Anstead, and together they welcomed two children, the older being their daughter Amelie Anstead, 19.
Amelie is a student at Loughborough University, one of the top research universities in the United Kingdom, and will often feature on her dad's social media when he wants to praise her achievements. Most notably, Amelie is an accomplished rugby player, influenced in part by her mom Louise's new husband, who also played rugby.
Archie
Ant and Louise's younger child is their son Archie, now 17, who is often referred to by his dad as "Archo," just like his younger brother Hudson. Like his older sister, he's also a rugby aficionado.