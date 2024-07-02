Skip to main contentSkip to footer
HGTV's Christina Hall's complex blended family with her two ex-husbands, including three kids and their three half-siblings in photos
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa; Christina Hall and Ant Anstead© Getty Images

Christina Hall's complex blended family with her two ex-husbands, including three kids and their three half-siblings in photos

The Flip or Flop star is now married to fellow realtor Josh Hall

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Christina Hall may be one of TV's most renowned real estate stars, thanks to her many HGTV hit shows, but behind the scenes, she's all about that mom life.

The 40-year-old Flip or Flop star is a doting mom-of-three, sharing her children with her two ex-husbands, Tarek El Moussa and Ant Anstead.

Over the years, especially since marrying her now-husband Josh Hall, Christina has been able to perfect the art of the blended family with her exes, plus their own children from separate marriages.

Recommended videoYou may also likeChristina Hall captures her son Hudson's bond with his step-dad Josh Hall

Take a look below at Christina's blended family unit in photos, including her three children and their three half-siblings through their dads…

1/6

Photo posted by Tarek El Moussa on his Instagram October 1 2023 where he is planting a kiss on his daughter's head (Taylor, who he shares with Christina Hall) while celebrating her 13th birthday.© Instagram

Taylor

The oldest of the brood is Taylor, Christina's 13-year-old daughter with Tarek. The teenager divides her time between her mom and Josh, and her dad and his new wife, Heather El Moussa. Heather shares a close relationship with her stepdaughter, referring to herself as a "bonus mom." 

MORE: Tarek El Moussa's wife heather says Christina Hall's kids have given her 'perspective' in latest family update

This was evident in her birthday tribute to Taylor last September, which read: "I’ve watched you grow into a smart, witty, confident, sweet but strong willed young lady. You have such a huge heart and you are truly unstoppable. I love you so so much and I love being your bonus mom."

2/6

Photo shared by Heather Rae Young on Instagram August 2023 in a birthday tribute to her husband Tarek El Moussa's son with Christina Hall, Brayden, where he is pictured with his half-brother Tristan on his lap© Instagram

Brayden

Just as close to Heather is Brayden, Christina and Tarek's second child. The eight-year-old was just a baby when his parents separated in 2016 after a gun-related incident, and came to know and love his step-parents Heather and Josh when he was quite young.

Brayden, as it turns out, is also a budding performer, evidenced by when Tarek praised his turn in a school Christmas play. "I could have cried last night watching Brayden's Christmas performance," the dad-of-three gushed on Instagram.

3/6

Photo posted by Heather Rae El Moussa on Instagram February 2024 featuring Tarek El Moussa, his two kids with Christina Hall, Taylor and Brayden, plus his son Tristan© Instagram

Tristan

Tarek and Heather tied the knot in 2021 and in January 2023, they welcomed their first child, a son named Tristan Jay. The adorable 17-month-old is the apple of his mom's eye, and his half-siblings love to dote on him too.

SEE: Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa's son looks so much like his baby half-brother in new family photo

For his first birthday, Heather opened up about how much Tristan's arrival enhanced their family unit. "The best addition to our family of five and a light that brightens all of our days with his endless smiles, loudest belly giggles, and perfect blue eyes. I can't believe we have 1 teenager, 1 pre-teen, and a toddler in our home…"

4/6

Christina Hall with her two sons, Hudson (right) and Brayden (center back)© Christina Hall

Hudson

Christina welcomed her youngest child with her second husband, English TV host Ant, that being Hudson. The now four-year-old will divide his time between his mom and Josh's home, as well as his dad's home in California or the UK.

Ant is the ultimate doting dad to his boy, having nicknamed him "Hudzo" and sharing glimpses of his bond with his older half-siblings. In the Hall household, Hudson is especially closest with his older brother Brayden, often snapped in family photos playing with the eight-year-old.

5/6

Ant Anstead enjoys a meal with his daughter Amelie Anstead© Instagram

Amelie

From 2005-2017, Ant was married to Louise Anstead, and together they welcomed two children, the older being their daughter Amelie Anstead, 19.

Amelie is a student at Loughborough University, one of the top research universities in the United Kingdom, and will often feature on her dad's social media when he wants to praise her achievements. Most notably, Amelie is an accomplished rugby player, influenced in part by her mom Louise's new husband, who also played rugby.

6/6

Renee and Ant with his oldest two children© Instagram

Archie

Ant and Louise's younger child is their son Archie, now 17, who is often referred to by his dad as "Archo," just like his younger brother Hudson. Like his older sister, he's also a rugby aficionado.

Recently, Ant celebrated a few big milestones for Archie, those being learning to drive and clearing his A-levels with flying colors. Both siblings are also on great terms with their dad's longtime girlfriend, actress Renée Zellweger.

Other Topics

More Parenting

See more