Christina Hall shares hope of reunion with ex Ant Anstead amid divorce from third husband

Christina Hall hasn't signed her divorce papers from her third husband Josh Hall yet – but she's already thinking about reuniting with her ex-husband Ant Anstead.

The 41-year-old HGTV star has admitted that she wouldn't be opposed to Ant replacing Josh on her new series The Flip Off after he was ditched from the show following news of their split.

WATCH: HGTV release The Flip Off teaser trailer

After following her second ex-husband on Instagram earlier this week, Christina responded to a fan who suggested that Ant would make an excellent replacement for Josh on the upcoming renovation show.

"How awesome would it be to have Ant replace Josh on the flip off?" the fan wrote on Instagram. "Ratings would go through the roof."

Christina replied: "LOL that would be genius 'ratings' idea just saying."

While it's unlikely that Ant will take up the offer, he wouldn't be Christina's only ex-husband on the show.

© Getty Images Christina isn't opposed to Ant replacing Josh on The Flip Off

The Flip Off also stars her first ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and his new wife Heather Rae El Moussa.

The show was originally supposed to see Christina and Josh compete against Tarek and Heather to see who can "find, buy, renovate and flip a house for the biggest financial gain".

However, it was previously reported that show bosses decided to continue production without Josh following news of his and Christina's divorce.

© Getty Images Christina Hall's exes Josh Hall, Tarek El Moussa, and Ant Anstead

Tarek and Heather have since confirmed that Josh will no longer appear on the show, despite being featured in the teaser trailer earlier this year.

"The show's gonna continue, it's going to be a lot of fun, and my ex-wife, she still has no chance," Tarek told E! News.

Heather confirmed that the show will now just be "us against her," adding: "Production is still going as planned…without Josh…But we support her."

© Instagram Christina and Josh will no longer work together on The Flip Off

Josh and Christina both filed separate documents to dissolve their marriage in Orange County, CA. While Josh cited Tuesday, July 8 as the date of their separation, Christina stated the date as July 7, according to court documents.

Both listed "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split.

© Instagram Christina and Josh both filed for divorce in July 2024

Christina has asked the court to restore her last name to Haack and requested that neither party receive spousal support. She has also asked for Josh to pay her legal fees.

Josh, meanwhile, has asked for alimony from Christina and wants the court to eliminate her ability for spousal support from him. He is also seeking her to pay his attorney fees.

© Instagram Christina and Josh's divorce appears to be turning nasty

The documents also claim that Josh has asked the court to "divvy up what was theirs respectively before they got hitched".

Last week, Christina appeared to take aim at her estranged husband and seemingly accused Josh of being a gold digger after he broke his silence on their split.

She wrote on Instagram: "I have worked my ass off to build this life for myself and my children and anyone who would try and take what they do not deserve/ what they did NOT work for should be ashamed."

© Instagram Christina seemingly accused Josh of being a gold digger

Christina added: "An insecure man with a large ego can sure try and derail you- but 'still i rise'.

"For those that aren't aware ... divorces do not happen overnight .. & there is always a breaking point. This one is personal…….."