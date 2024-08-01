Christina Hall reveals emotional reason why she is following ex-husband Ant Anstead again

Christina Hall is shutting down reports ex-husband Ant Anstead may be joining her HGTV series The Flip Off, but has revealed that she is hoping to rebuild her friendship with her estranged ex.

"Tarek and Heather and I get along really well, and it's been nice being able to co-parent with them, and Ant and I share Hudson, and he's an amazing kid, and I feel like he deserves to have us get along," Christina told Backgrid, speaking of their four-year-old son.

© Getty Ant and Christina were married for two years and welcomed a son

She also called the decision to follow Ant on Instagram an "olive branch".

Christina married Ant in 2018 a year after they met. They welcomed their son Hudson in September 2019 but announced their separation a year later.

Ant requested full custody of Hudson accusing Christina of exploiting their son on social media, but a judge ruled that they would continue to share joint legal and joint physical custody.

© Christina Hall Christina with her two sons, Hudson (right) and Brayden (center back)

Christina is divorcing her third husband, Josh Hall; the pair both filed earlier in July. Christina has asked the court to restore her last name to Haack and requested that neither party receive spousal support. She has also asked for Josh to pay her legal fees.

Josh, meanwhile, has asked for alimony from Christina and wants the court to eliminate her ability for spousal support from him. He is also seeking her to pay his attorney fees.

Christina Hall and Tarek El-Moussa reunite for new HGTV project The Flip Off

The comments from Christina come after the mom-of-three responded to a fan who suggested that Ant would make an excellent replacement for Josh on the upcoming renovation show, The Flip Off.

The Flip Off was originally supposed to see Christina and Josh compete against Tarek and Heather to see who can "find, buy, renovate and flip a house for the biggest financial gain".

© Getty Images Josh and Christina met in 2021 and wed later that same year

"How awesome would it be to have Ant replace Josh on the flip off?" the fan wrote on Instagram. "Ratings would go through the roof."

Christina replied: "LOL that would be genius 'ratings' idea just saying."

It was reported that show bosses decided to continue production without Josh following news of his and Christina's divorce, and both Tarek and Heather have since confirmed that Josh will no longer appear on the show, despite being featured in the teaser trailer earlier this year.

"The show's gonna continue, it's going to be a lot of fun, and my ex-wife, she still has no chance," Tarek told E! News. Heather confirmed that the show will now just be "us against her," adding: "Production is still going as planned…without Josh…But we support her."