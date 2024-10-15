Nicole Kidman supported by family including teary daughter Sunday at her mother's funeral

Nicole Kidman was surrounded by her loved ones as she said a final goodbye to her beloved mother on Tuesday following her death aged 84 last month.

The Babygirl actress, 57, was supported by her husband, Keith Urban, 56, and their daughters Sunday Rose, 16, and Faith Margaret, 14, at her mother Janelle's funeral in Sydney.

Nicole was pictured exiting St Francis Xavier Church in Lavender Bay holding hands with her musician husband.

Both Nicole and Keith looked somber as they held onto each other, with Nicole wearing a long black coat and a pair of dark sunglasses, which Keith also sported.

Their daughter, Sunday, appeared particularly grief-stricken during the emotional day and was pictured wiping away tears from her eyes.

Other family members in attendance included Nicole's sister, Antonia, 54, and her children with her late husband Angus Hawley, Lucia, 26, Hamish, 23, and Sybella, 17.

© Getty Images Nicole was supported by her family at her mother's funeral

Nicole broke her silence over her mother's death on September 13, thanking her fans for their heartfelt support.

"My sister and I along with our family want to thank you for the outpouring of love and kindness we have felt this week," she wrote on Instagram alongside photos of her late mom.

© Getty Images Sunday Rose was pictured wiping tears from her eyes

"Every message we have received from those who loved and admired our Mother has meant more to us than we will ever be able to express. Thank you from our whole family for respecting our privacy as we take care of each other," she added.

Nicole first shared the news of Janelle's sudden death at the Venice International Film Festival last month.

© Getty Images Keith was pictured comforting his wife

She won Best Actress for her role in Babygirl, but quickly left the festival and the country to return to Sydney before she could accept the honor.

It was her director, Halina Rejn who accepted the award on Nicole's behalf and read out a statement written by the actress.

© Instagram Janelle passed away at the age of 84 in September

It read: "Today I arrived in Venice to find out shortly after, that my beautiful, brave mother Janelle Ann Kidman has just passed.

"I am in shock, and I have to go to my family, but this award is for her, she shaped me, she guided me, and she made me."

© Instagram Nicole with her late mother and sister Antonia

Nicole added: "I am beyond grateful that I get to say her name to all of you through Halina, the collision of life and art is heart-breaking, and my heart is broken. We love you all."

Janelle's death is not the first time Nicole has lost someone she loves. Her father died in 2014 after suffering a heart attack in Singapore.

© Getty Images Nicole thanked fans for their kind messages after her mom's death

In 2020, she spoke to the Sydney Morning Herald about how "terrified" she is to lose another person suddenly.

"I've been given death as a very sudden thing," she said. "I've not nursed someone through a slow death, I've just had people taken."

© Getty Images Nicole has now lost both of her parents

"Stanley [Kubrick, who directed her in Eyes Wide Shut], my friend Robert McCann [in 2005], my father [in 2014] and my brother-in-law [Angus Hawley, in 2015]… we've just had people that one minute are here, and then gone," she candidly added.

"I've now had it happen repeatedly; I almost get scared saying it because I get terrified it's going to happen again. I still have a lot of fear of that."