Inside Keith Urban's special bond with his and Nicole Kidman's teen daughters Faith and Sunday

Keith Urban is the dad every girl dreams of; he is a loving, attentive, down-to-earth family man who adores his wife, Nicole Kidman, and daughters, Sunday and Faith.

Beyond being a loving dad, Keith is also deeply involved in his children's lives, often spotted enjoying time with them out and about or bringing them home to Australia to see family.

The 56-year-old and his wife are incredibly protective of their kids, largely opting to keep them out of the spotlight until recently, with Sunday's Fashion Week appearance this year. From taking them on tour to gushing about their creative talents, join HELLO! as we explore Keith's special bond with his two daughters.

Recommended video You may also like Nicole Kidman's parenting rule her children aren't impressed by

A devoted dad

© Matrix Nicole and Keith welcomed Sunday in 2008 and Faith in 2010

Nicole and Keith fell in love in 2005 after meeting at the G'Day USA gala in Los Angeles; they married a year later and welcomed Sunday Rose in July 2008. "We want to thank everybody that has kept us in their thoughts and prayers," the rocker wrote on his website at the time. "We feel very blessed and grateful that we can share this joy with all of you today."

Faith Margaret was born via surrogate two and a half years later, and the couple couldn't have been happier. "Our family is truly blessed, and just so thankful, to have been given the gift of baby Faith Margaret," they wrote in a statement. "No words can adequately convey the incredible gratitude that we feel for everyone who was so supportive throughout this process, in particular our gestational carrier."

Keith took to fatherhood like a duck to water and gushed about his young family any chance he could get. "[Sunday is] really aptly named, 'cause her nickname's Sunny, of course. And she's just so sunny," he told ABC News Radio in 2013. "It was incredible. She's really her name. Her disposition is very up and sunny."

As for Faith, Keith revealed that "she has a different kind of inner, inward kind of thought-energy thing." He continued, "Even at two-and-a-half, you can see it. So, it's going to be interesting to see how they keep blossoming."

He then shared how his musical talents came in handy when raising his daughters. "There's a Scottish program called 'Shaun the Sheep, and they love [the show], and there's this crazy theme…that they always have me play on the piano. I had to learn it. So, I play 'Shaun the Sheep,' like, all the time."

Nurturing their passion

© James Devaney The girls appeared alongside their mom in The Undoing

As his daughters grew up, Keith noticed that while Faith shared his musical ability, Sunday shared Nicole's acting passion. "[Faith] has a great musical ear," he told ABC Audio [per Good Morning America].

"I can tell 'cause she'll hear a melody and go to the little piano and figure it out by singing it and matching the notes and stuff," he said. "Sunday, I think, has always been interested in filming and making little stories with her little iPad."

"Even when she was five, six years old, she liked to film with her iPad. Kids from the neighborhood will come over for playdates, and I tell you, immediately, they will be roped into being in these mini-movies that she makes. They've got to learn their parts and everything."

"It would be great if [Sunday] continues [making movies] because I think she's a storyteller– a good storyteller," he finished.

Family first

© Pascal Le Segretain They attended the women's skateboarding competition at the Paris Olympics

Despite Keith's busy touring schedule, he always makes sure to spend quality time with his teen daughters whenever possible. In an interview with Country Countdown USA, he shared that Sunday and Faith enjoy hitting the road with him on tour.

"They've been out, I've been taking them out at different times individually, and it's been great to have them out on the bus," he said. "They love the bus, and I would too at that age. Just the idea of traveling and sleeping in the bunks. But it's been nice having them out there."

More recently, Faith flew all the way to Australia from the U.S. to spend the Labor Day holiday with her dad for Father's Day. He also joined his family at the Paris Olympics, cheering from the stands as Australia competed in the women's skateboarding competition.

Despite their mega-famous parents, Keith revealed that his daughters enjoy a normal life out of the spotlight. "We have a real life in the sense that we do the most normal things as a family, and we don't live on social media all the time," he told ABC News in 2018.

Team Nicole

© George Pimentel Nicole and Keith are one of Hollywood's most loved-up couples

Keith and Nicole are famously loved-up, often gushing about each other any chance they get; and for the New Zealand native, it's essential for him to show his girls what a loving relationship looks like.

"We're very, very tight as a family unit, and the children are our life, but I know the order of my love," he told Australian Women's Weekly. "It's my wife and then my daughters. I just think it's really important for the kids."

"There are too many parents who start to lose the plot a little and start to give all their love to the kids, and then the partner starts to go without. And then everybody loses," he continued. "As a kid, all I needed to know was that my parents were solid. Kids shouldn't feel like they are being favoured. It's a dangerous place."

The couple are a solid team and even managed to homeschool Sunday and Faith during the pandemic; although, one parent was more successful than the other, Keith explained. "It's so hard; it's really hard on the parents who are having to juggle their own jobs and responsibilities and try to be teachers as well," he told Sunrise.

"Our kids have been doing online learning, but they're getting anxious to get around their friends again, and we're anxious for them to get around their friends again," he added. As for who was the better teacher, Keith joked, "Nic...don't ask me; I quit school at 15- I play the guitar."

Dedicated girl-dad

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin The Urban-Kidman clan are a tight-knit family

From the day they were born, Keith was a girl-dad through and through. "I love having girls," he told ABC News. "You know, I come from a family with no sisters, one brother. So, it's been quite the learning curve in a really good way."

"I just love being a parent," he continued. "I didn't know that I'd ever get to be one; it's an incredible feeling." Sunday and Faith are Keith's only children, while Nicole shares Bella, 31, and Connor, 29, with ex-husband Tom Cruise.

He shared that his girls are the driving force behind not only his music but all aspects of his life. "They inspire so much of what I do," he said.