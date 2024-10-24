Nicole Kidman looks ageless in very unusual backless dress

Nicole Kidman has never shied away from a daring red carpet moment and she proved once again that she’s still got her finger on the fashion pulse at the Lioness Part 2 premiere in Los Angeles last night.

The 54-year-old Australian actress, who started in the industry at just 16, wore a revealing Bottega Veneta dress that was completely backless. The cowl neck silky white top was attached to a structured, billowing striped skirt in perky shades of yellow and beige.

WATCH: Nicole Kidman's behind-the-scenes glimpse inside Lioness filming

To accessorise, the mother of four opted for a pair of white Christian Louboutin 'Condora' Slingback pumps and chunky silver hoops encrusted with diamonds.

Speaking about her outfit on the red carpet with ExtraTV, she said: "I love fashion. I love the creation and the way in which there's so many different ideas and designers who are so creative and beautiful in what they do."

© Steve Granitz Nicole looked radiant in yellow at the "Lioness" Season 2 premiere

When it came to her makeup the Academy Award winner opted for peachy pink tones that complimented her fair skin tone. Her strawberry blonde hair was straightened and pulled back into a sophisticated half up, half down style.

She was joined on the red carpet by co-stars Zoe Saldana who opted for a similarly striking lilac and red gown, and Morgan Freeman who went for a more seasonal chunky knit turtleneck jumper and suede blazer.

© Gilbert Flores Nicole opted for peachy tones

Nicole's Babygirl Era

The accomplished actress has been celebrating the upcoming UK launch of her next movie, Babygirl, which might just be her raunchiest yet.

The film, which premiered at Venice Film Festival, is an erotic thriller and sees her star alongside Harris Dickinson, Antonio Banderas and Sophie Wilde.

© Gilbert Flores Nicole Kidman, Genesis Rodriguez, Morgan Freeman, and Zoe Saldana were all smiles on the red carpet

The plot? A CEO, played by Nicole, embarks on a risky affair with a young intern, jeopardising her own marriage.

© Getty Nicole Kidman opted for a figure-hugging gown at the Babygirl screening

Speaking about the delicate nature of filming such an experimental film, Nicole expressed: "It was such a wonderful set up because we had Helena who's the director, she's an actress, she's become a writer/director, so she knows how to take care of you as actors to create a place that you feel safe. Then she structures it so that there's elements of experimentation and you can express yourself but you're always protected."

Age-gap love, specifically older women embarking on romantic relationships with younger men, has been a running theme in cinema this year with Nicole herself starring in A Family Affair alongside Zac Efron, and Anne Hathway falling for a younger popstar in The Idea of You.

The movie will be available to watch in UK cinemas on 10th January 2025.