Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s surprising net worth: inside how the singer made her millions

Whilst Sophie Ellis-Bextor may be known for causing Murders on the Dance Floor, the noughties pop legend is also killing it when it comes to her finances.

The singer, 45, shot to fame in 2001 when her debut album Read My Lips reached number two in the UK charts. Following Emerald Fennell's dramedy thriller, Saltburn, last year, the pop icon experienced a welcome renaissance when actor Barry Keoghan danced naked to Murder on the Dancefloor in the film's final scene.

© Joe Maher/BAFTA The singer shot to fame in 2001

What is Sophie's net worth?

Before embarking on a solo career, Sophie was the lead singer of the rock band Theaudience before launching her first single, Take Me Home, in 2001.

Whilst there isn't an exact figure for the pop icon's net worth, according to Heart Radio, Sophie is worth around £8 million.

The Daily Mail revealed that £1.2 million of her income last year was generated by the star's live music company, DV Touring, delivering a £342,000 profit.

Where does Sophie live?

The singer is married to The Feeling bassist Richard Jones and lives in a vibrant West London home. The pair share five children: Sonny, Kit, Ray, Jesse, and Mickey.

Eldest son Sonny, 20, moved out of the glamorous abode and moved in with his grandmother, Janet Ellis, telling The Times in June: "I think it got to the point, back home, where I needed more space.

© Piers Allardyce/Shutterstock Richard Jones, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Sonny in 2013

"Three of my brothers shared a room. The only time the house got quiet was when everyone was in bed. So when I was coming to the end of school, my grandmother asked if I wanted to move in. I've been coming here all my life, so it's always felt like a second home anyway.

"It hasn't been that much of a change, really. Plus, my parents and brothers visit all the time," he added.

Speaking about his future plans, Sonny said: "I'm not sure how long I'll stay here. If I did move out, I would want it to be somewhere nice, and that would be expensive."But I think if I did leave, I'd miss the home comforts. I would also miss my grandmother. We've always been close, but we're closer than ever now."