Sophie Ellis-Bextor's maximalist West London home for her 5 sons

Sophie Ellis-Bextor was thrust back into the spotlight with great vigour last year as her 2001 hit 'Murder on the Dancefloor' soared to the top of the charts again after it was featured in the must-see movie of 2023, Saltburn.

But more recently, eyes have turned to the singer's home life as her son Sonny lifted the lid on her household's unusual sleeping arrangements.

© Getty Sophie Ellis-Bextor is a mum of five

In a recent interview, the star's 20-year-old child, whom she shares with her bassist husband Richard Jones, revealed that he had moved out of the family home and in with his grandmother Janet Ellis.

© Shutterstock Sophie's son Sonny has moved out

"I think it got to the point, back home, where I needed more space," admitted Sonny, who has four siblings: Kit, 15, Ray, 12, Jesse, eight, and Mickey, five.

"Three of my brothers shared a room. The only time the house got quiet was when everyone was in bed," he told The Times. "So when I was coming to the end of school, my grandmother asked if I wanted to move in. I've been coming here all my life, so it's always felt like a second home anyway.

© Instagram Sophie lives in a Victorian home

"It hasn't been that much of a change, really. Plus, my parents and brothers visit all the time," he added. "I think if I did leave, I'd miss the home comforts. I would also miss my grandmother. We've always been close but we're closer than ever now."

© Getty Sophie Ellis-Bextor's house is full of colour

An array of photos were posted by interior designer Sophie Robinson to her blog which offered fans access to the singer's characterful home.

© Instagram Check out Sophie's maximalist entryway

Fans can marvel at the 'Crying At The Discotheque' singer's maximalist aesthetic. Her kitchen features rosy pink walls and navy cabinetry, while it seems her children are following in the musical footsteps of both parents as a small drumset can be spotted in the downstairs playroom.

© Instagram Sophie has said she is a fearless decorator

Another room features eclectic ornamental pieces including an English coat of arms hanging on the wall and a bright yellow parrot-adorned lamp. The dining room is similarly eccentric with a dresser covered in figurines.

© Instagram Sophie's staircase has been carpeted in this bold print

The musical theme runs throughout the house with a beautiful warm wood piano covered in sheet music and the bold print elsewhere in the home has been incorporated into her unusual stairway carpet.

© Instagram Sophie's eclectic dresser has been covered in figurines

The 'Can't Fight This Feeling' singer spoke to House of Hackney about the design of the home, saying she was keen to honour its roots in the Arts and Crafts movement.

Speaking about her design inspiration, the mother-of-five said: "A few things…Firstly I think houses and rooms let you know what they need so whenever I’ve moved I don’t try to do everything at once. It’s nice to let the house tell you stuff. Then I’m inspired by maximalism and nostalgia. I like vintage pieces and things with character. I also like to have colour around me as I genuinely think it improves my mood."

© Instagram Sophie's creative music room fit for a hitmaker

The star, who is a self-confessed "fearless decorator", recently shared her design expertise as a guest judge on the BBC's Interior Design Masters.