Sophie Ellis-Bextor's son reveals why he left the family home to live with his grandmother

Sophie Ellis Bextor's son Sonny has revealed why he left home to live with his grandmother Janet Ellis.

In a recent interview, the 20-year-old, who is the eldest son of singer Sophie and her husband, bassist Richard Jones, explained that he needed the space as he approached the end of his school education.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Sophie reveals that Murder on the Dancefloor has a royal fan

"I think it got to the point, back home, where I needed more space," said Sonny, who has four siblings: Kit, 15, Ray, 12, Jesse, eight, and Mickey, five.

"Three of my brothers shared a room. The only time the house got quiet was when everyone was in bed," he told The Times. "So when I was coming to the end of school, my grandmother asked if I wanted to move in. I've been coming here all my life, so it's always felt like a second home anyway.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor with her son Sonny on his 18th birthday

"It hasn't been that much of a change, really. Plus, my parents and brothers visit all the time," he added.

Sonny revealed that while there are "no house rules", he does help his grandmother with the laundry and washing up.

© Photo: Getty Images Sophie's son lives with her mum Janet Ellis

Speaking about his future plans, Sonny said: "I'm not sure how long I'll stay here. If I did move out, I would want it to be somewhere nice, and that would be expensive.

"But I think if I did leave, I'd miss the home comforts. I would also miss my grandmother. We've always been close but we're closer than ever now."

© Piers Allardyce/Shutterstock Sonny with his parents Richard and Sophie in 2013

Expanding on Sonny's relocation, former Blue Peter presenter Janet revealed that the suggestion came from his mum, Sophie. "A couple of years ago Sophie suggested that Sonny, her oldest, move in. Not because there was any sort of rift at home, because there wasn't, but because their house is always so full and Sonny was coming to the end of school," said the 68-year-old, who explained that the five-bedroom house felt "empty" following the death of her husband John from cancer in 2020.

Sophie, 44, shares five children with her husband Richard Jones, the bassist in the band The Feeling.

Sophie and Richard share five children

Chatting about her brood in a previous interview with MailOnline, the singer said: "Five of anything is a lot. I love the chaos of big family life, luckily. There are always things happening. One is running, another has brought four friends over."

Opening up about Sonny's move, she added: "My oldest son is 19 now and he's just moved out to live with my mum, 10 minutes away, it's quite wholesome!"