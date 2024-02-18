Sophie Ellis-Bextor's gothic chic ensemble could be straight out of Saltburn – and we're obsessed

Sophie Ellis-Bextor graced the 2024 BAFTAs red carpet in a fabulous all-black ensemble and we simply couldn't take our eyes off her entire look.

The star, who has been enjoying huge success recently thanks to the movie Saltburn reigniting the love for her hit 2001 song Murder on the Dancefloor, appeared at the Royal Festival Hall in London rocking a black dress adorned with lace and ruffle details.

Sophie looked sensational in the floor-length gown which was so gothic-chic, it could have featured in Saltburn itself.

The dress featured mesh material all over, with lace and ruffles adding dimension and serious glamour to the whole look.

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Sophie Ellis-Bextor attends the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 18, 2024 in London, England

The singer opted for dramatic cat-eye liner, elevating the gothic element even more, with her brunette locks styled in a half-up pony with gorgeous curls throughout.

She also swept pink eyeshadow across the lid adding even more of a touch of glamour.

Sophie kept accessories to a minimum and allowed the dress to do all of the talking.

Speaking to HELLO! and other reports on the red carpet, the singer said she opted for the outfit because her New Year's resolution was to wear more kaftans.

The star was also asked if she got to meet Saltburn actor, Barry Keoghan, who famously danced to her song at the end of the film, to which she said: "I met Barry in LA last year at the premiere for Saltburn, I think he's brilliant in the movie and I very much hope he's not traumatised from hearing Murder on the Dancefloor tonight."

© Marco Bahler Sophie Ellis-Bextor attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 18, 2024 in London, England

Telling HELLO! how much she's loving her hit song getting even more recognition 22 years after its initial release, Sophie said: "I am loving every second, it's very special and it'd be wasted on me if I wasn't loving it."

During the BAFTA ceremony, Sophie took to the stage to perform the song and her costume for the performance was no less stunning.

© Joe Maher/BAFTA Sophie Ellis-Bextor performs 'Murder on the Dance Floor' on stage during the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 18, 2024 in London, England

Surrounded by dancers, Sophie wore a black strapless gown with an orange ruffle fabric all around the waist adding a pop of colour and added layers to the whole ensemble.

Sophie styled her hair in a sleek ponytail with emerald green eyeshadow – a nod to the makeup look she had during the original video filming for the song Murder on the Dancefloor back in 2001.

© Joe Maher/BAFTA Sophie Ellis-Bextor performs 'Murder on the Dance Floor' on stage during the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 18, 2024 in London, England

Meanwhile, elsewhere at the BAFTAs, there were plenty of A-list actors all in attendance hoping to win big.

Guests included Ryan Gosling, Andrew Scott, Margot Robbie, Rosamund Pike, Carey Mulligan, Colmon Domingo, Fantasia Barrino, BAFTA Fellowship recipient, Samantha Morton, and plenty more.