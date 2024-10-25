Kylie Jenner’s $72.8M private jet gets a mega makeover and fans have mixed feelings

Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner has never been afraid to flaunt her wealth, whether she's wearing beautiful clothes, showing off amazing vacations, or showing off her lifestyle with her two kids, Stormi and Aire.

© Instagram/@kyliejenner At 27, Kylie is worth $710 million

But her latest extravagance certainly sparked a mixed reaction from fans, as they observed she changed the design of her $72.8 million private jet. Previously pink and white, Kylie's

Bombardier Global Express 7500 Jet is now a shimmering silver chrome color, which cost $250,000 according to Backgrid, who photographed the change back in 2023.

A fan account compared the formerly pink and white jet to when it pulled in at the United Kingdom's Luton Airport, to another clip of it landing, identifiable by its personalized registration.

© AKGS Kylie Jenner spent an estimated $250k repainting her $75 million dollar Global 7500 private jet - here is what it looked like before.

When Kylie first purchased the Global 7500 in 2020, it was registered as N939SG. However, she switched the registration to N810KJ, the date of her birthday and initials.

Fans took to the comments to discuss the lavish redecoration, as the fan account asked if fans preferred: "white and pink or ice gray?"

Many fans debated the colors, overwhelmingly agreeing that the "first one is cuter," although the decision to ditch the white and pink may have been an attempt to make it harder for people to track her travels.

Some fans commented explicitly on the mogul's show of wealth. "I feel poor," someone wrote, with another agreeing: "I wish I could be as rich as her."

Many appeared to debate whether it's appropriate to even have a private jet in general. "Nice news! Will definitely save the world," one person commented, while another quoted Kylie's sister Kourtney's famously memed comment: "There's people dying."

The 27-year-old, worth $710 million, often travels with her family via the private jet, with it even appearing in an episode of The Kardashians, released over the summer.

As the family boarded the jet to go skiing and snowboarding in Aspen, the group's flight was delayed due to unsafe weather conditions, with their captain suggesting they go to a different airport and take a three hour drive to Aspen instead.

Kylie made it clear that she wasn't happy with it for safety reasons: "I don’t like to drive in the snow… last time I was in Aspen there were three crashes, just around the streets. My assistant crashed, my security crashed."

After some heated debate with her sisters, she decided she didn't feel safe making the journey and wanted to get off the plane as it was taking off. Her mother, Kris Jenner, told the flight attendant to stop the plane while it was taking flight.