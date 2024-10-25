Kate Bush's private home life with famous husband and son after 13 year-absence from music

Kate Bush indicated on Friday that she might be intending to return to the world of music, 13 years since the release of her last album, 50 Words for Snow.

The iconic singer, who rose to fame in the 1970s, has mostly lived a private life and hasn't toured since 2014, having gone on a 35-year absence beforehand. Despite her fame, Kate still lives a quiet life on the Devon coast with her husband, Danny McIntosh and their son Bertie.

© Evening Standard Kate leads a private life

Here's all you need to know about the star's private life away from the public eye…

Husband

Kate is married to guitarist Danny McIntosh, with the pair marrying in 1992. Kate and Danny have collaborated together on several occasions, with the guitarist featuring on songs like Rubberband Girl, The City and The Red Shoes.

Kate's husband is a successful performer

Danny has also worked with other famous musicians including Deneice Williams, Amii Steward and Dollar, and he has performed in bands like Bandit and The Quick.

Son

Kate and Danny welcomed their son Albert, who often goes by Bertie, in 1998, however, the pair kept his existence a secret for five years before fellow singer Peter Gabriel accidentally revealed the news.

© Gavin Bush/Shutterstock Kate's son inspired her 2014 return to touring

Although Bertie grew up outside of the spotlight, he is now embracing the limelight and has become a talented singer in his own right. Alongside joining his mother as a backing vocalist on her 2014 tour, Bertie featured on his mum's re-recording of certain songs.

Speaking about how her son inspired her to return to touring, Kate explained in 2014: "He gave me the courage to push the button. Thank you, Bertie. It's been a fantastic adventure so far. And it's only just begun."

Famous ex-boyfriend

For several years, Kate was in a relationship with bassist Del Palmer, with the pair meeting in 1977 with the formation of the KT Bush Band. Del and Kate worked together on plenty of her hits and albums and appeared in a documentary about the singer.

Sadly, Del died at the age of 71 on 5 January 2024. Paying tribute to her former love, Kate said: "It's hard to know what to say… He was a big part of my life and my work for many years. It's going to take a long time to come to terms with him not being here with us.

© Dave Hogan Kate and Del were an item for many years

"He was incredibly creative – talented in lots of different ways. He was a brilliant musician, bass player, a great artist – he was always drawing. Once he covered a whole recording consul [sic] in cartoons. It took him days and it looked absolutely stunning.

"He taught himself to be a recording engineer, engineering several of my albums and later releasing his own...I'm going to miss him terribly."