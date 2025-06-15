Pierce Brosnan is one proud papa this Father's Day, not only celebrating the arrival of a new movie in theaters, The Unholy Trinity, but it also marking his first time acting alongside his two youngest sons.

The James Bond star, 72, is a dad-of-five through his late first wife Cassandra Harris and his now-wife Keely Shaye Brosnan, sharing sons Dylan, 28, and Paris, 24, with the latter.

While the pair have etched out careers for themselves in modeling, art, and filmmaking, they're now making the leap into the field of acting with their feature film debuts in the new Western, out in theaters now.

© Getty Images Pierce shares his two youngest sons Dylan and Paris with his wife Keely Shaye Brosnan

However, it all began back in 2023, when Pierce left the lush embrace of his $100 million Malibu waterfront family home to begin filming in Montana. The movie centers around a sheriff in 1870s Montana (played by Pierce) and also stars Samuel L. Jackson and Brandon Lessard.

The actor stayed in a motor home for the duration of production, although that became a much cozier living situation when he invited his two sons to visit him on set, and all three stayed in the same motor home for a month of filming.

"It made me realize that I do love acting and I would like to keep pursuing a career in it," Paris told People of the experience, with Dylan adding: "It was just really nice to go spend time with Dad and Paris and be a part of that."

© Instagram Dylan in costume playing a pastor on the set of "The Unholy Trinity" in Montana

The younger Brosnan explained: "He invited us out to come and hang out with him, and it was gonna be a great father and son trip, and we're gonna get to spend some quality time together and see a new place and be on set, which are fond memories for us."

"I remember being on lots of sets with Dad and Dylan, which is always a good time," he continued. "It kind of naturally and organically came about that we would be able to participate in the movie. There were some little openings for us to get in there and dip our toes in the water."

Director Richard Gray noticed them on set and encouraged them to take up small roles in the film. Dylan plays a pastor, while Paris plays the son of one of the sheriff's rivals in town.

© Getty Images The pair made their feature film debuts in the new Western

When it came to trading tips for the screen, Pierce left his sons to fly on their own. "I gave very little advice and they asked for very little advice," he proudly shared.

"I think both men knew instinctively what to do, and Richard Gray is such a delightful fellow as the director, and he was so enthusiastic, and it's a very important film for him. 'Show up on time, know your line , know your lines, and be brilliant. Be relaxed and have fun and go play.' It's the most magical gift to have. We just had a great time."

© Amadeus Productions "The Unholy Trinity" also stars Samuel L. Jackson and Brandon Lessard

Paris already has another acting project lined up, a John Rhys-Davies production titled Overhill Manor, while Dylan is contemplating other moves. But when asked whether he'd be willing to work with his sons together and live on set with them once again, Pierce was more than happy to take that offer up.

"I would jump into the trenches any day of the week with you Brosnan men," he gushed. "We travel well together."