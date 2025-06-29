Pink's husband Carey Hart shares update on kids Willow and Jameson in photo from $12m Santa Barbara home

Pink and Carey Hart have seemingly nailed down the balance between parenting while still finding time for their own careers and personal passions.

The singer, 45, and the former pro motocross racer, 49, live primarily in Santa Barbara, California at a bright and colorful 200-acre ranch they purchased in 2013 for $12 million. It even features a vineyard.

Carey took to social media to share a peek inside the home, and how after a week of figuring out work and life as a dad-of-two, he was ready to sit back and open a cold one.

© Instagram Carey shared a photo of himself cracking open a cold House Beer at home

He posted a photograph inside their vibrant dining room, featuring a large wooden table, several big windows and curtains adorning two-toned walls, painted in cream and bright teal, family photos and works of art, and a bright bouquet of flowers.

In focus was a can of House Beer, the brand Cary owns, ticking off tasks of the week such as "work week," "training," "beer is cold," and "kids are fine," referencing his two children, 14-year-old daughter Willow and eight-year-old son Jameson.

Fans reacted to the snap with comments like: "My family loves this beer," and: "Carey – Parenting WIN!!" as well as: "All the ticks in the right places."

© Instagram The family live in a bright $12m home in Santa Barbara

Pink and Carey first met in 2001 and began dating shortly after. The pair tied the knot in January 2006, and are now stronger than ever, despite going through a brief separation soon after their wedding that was memorably documented in the singer's number one 2008 hit "So What."

During a conversation with People, the "Raise Your Glass" hitmaker detailed some of the conflicts that come with raising kids while frequently on the road as a touring artist.

"Touring with kids is impossible — and I did the impossible," she noted. "For a while there were a lot of other pop stars that were emailing me and calling me for the playbook on how to tour with kids, so I wrote a playbook for other moms."

© Instagram The couple purchased their home in 2013, living there with their two kids

"You just keep going. I'm just thinking about: 'Am I raising a kind person? What's it like to be my kid?'" While her kids didn't get the childhood she did growing up in Pennsylvania, she and Carey are still striving to have them lead as "normal" a life as possible.

"Their normal is different: We go on tour and have a ball pit in Mommy's dressing room. But they are normal kids. Jameson wants to be an astronaut," she shared. "They're totally weird and joyful, and I'm loving every moment of it. Even the hard days are a blessing."

During a previous conversation with Fatherly, Carey shared some insight into his own parenting, including giving his kids a taste of his thrill-seeking ways. "They're kids. People are taking so much away from their children by coddling them."

"I'm never going to put my kids in danger," he emphasized. "I don't want to rob them of amazing experiences I've had because of what people may think or say." Take a look at the family's home below...