Richard Gere's wife Alejandra shares bittersweet update ahead of new chapter with two sons

Richard Gere and his wife, Alejandra Silva, are embracing a fresh chapter in their lives, as the couple prepares to move from the United States to Spain this autumn.

In anticipation of the move, Alejandra, a Spanish publicist, treated her followers to a breathtaking image of New York in the fall, capturing the city’s iconic skyline framed by the warm colors of autumn leaves.

“My favorite season,” the 41-year-old simply captioned the image, which quickly drew admiration from fans, with many praising her eye for photography.

The update marks a poignant moment for the couple, who are preparing to relocate to Madrid with their two young sons, Alexander, 5, and James, 4.

Married since 2018, Alejandra has taken on the Gere surname, and together, they are eagerly planning to reconnect with her Spanish roots.

The move is a significant one for Richard, 75, who has spent most of his life in the United States and is ready to immerse himself in the culture and lifestyle of Spain.

While the couple has been based in New Canaan, Connecticut—where they reside in a stunning 1938 mansion previously owned by musician Paul Simon—their plans to move abroad have been in the works for quite some time.

© Elisabetta A. Villa Richard and Alejandra prepare to move to Spain

In fact, the couple was spotted last year in Madrid, visiting properties in the city’s upscale residential areas and scouting potential schools for their children.

The couple’s new home, a luxurious mansion in the exclusive La Moraleja neighborhood, features over 10,000 square meters of land, a heated pool, a private wine cellar, and a three-story house spanning more than 1,000 square meters. Purchased for a reported €11 million, the estate is set to be the perfect family haven.

© Instagram Richard with his young family

Reflecting on the upcoming move, Richard shared his excitement and the reasoning behind the decision in an interview with Vanity Fair.

"For me, going to Madrid is going to be a great adventure because I have never lived full-time outside of the United States," he said. The actor added that this new chapter will be “interesting” for their children as well, as they grow up closer to their mother’s heritage.

© Instagram Richard Gere loves Spain

Richard's decision to move was largely motivated by a desire to embrace Alejandra’s culture and family traditions, as well as to give their children the opportunity to understand their Spanish roots more intimately.

“Alejandra was very generous in giving me six years living in my world, so it's only fair that I give her at least another six years living in hers,” he revealed, acknowledging the reciprocal nature of their relationship. His heartfelt words hint at a deep appreciation for Alejandra’s support over the years, and now, he is looking forward to embracing her world.

The Pretty Woman star has always been a fan of Spain and has expressed his admiration for the country’s way of life. “I love Spain, and I think your lifestyle is fabulous,” he gushed. “Also your ability to live transmitting joy and happiness. It is a beautiful place, the food is extraordinary, and the people exude sensitivity and generosity, as well as an iron will to laugh and enjoy. So I’m looking forward to going there.” It is clear that the actor has fallen for Spain’s charm, culture, and cuisine, and he’s eager to experience it full-time.

Alejandra Silva with the sons she shares with Richard Gere and his stepson too

The move also marks a continuation of the couple’s affinity for Spain, where they have spent considerable time over the years. The pair were frequently seen in Madrid, where they explored potential properties, and even spent time in Mexico, where they launched their sustainable luxury residential complex, ‘Xala,’ on the Costalegre in Jalisco just last year. It’s clear that the couple is dedicated to a lifestyle that balances work, family, and a shared passion for sustainable living.

Alejandra has also opened up about how much this new chapter means to her. While she has been enjoying life in the U.S. with her husband and children, she is excited to return to her roots and raise her boys with a deeper connection to their Spanish heritage. Their children, Alexander and James, will be starting a new chapter in Madrid, where they will attend local schools and grow up surrounded by Alejandra’s family, including her parents and extended relatives.

The couple’s new property in La Moraleja is a true testament to their refined taste. Known for its exclusivity, the neighborhood is a favorite among the wealthy elite, boasting lush greenery, spacious properties, and proximity to the best that Madrid has to offer. The mansion itself is a perfect blend of luxury and comfort, featuring ample space for the family to relax and entertain. With six bedrooms, expansive gardens, and a private pool, it’s set to be a peaceful retreat from the bustling city life, yet close enough for them to enjoy all the vibrancy of Madrid.

Reflecting on the decision to settle in Madrid, Richard has previously shared his admiration for the Spanish way of life. “The people there have a spirit that is infectious,” he said. “There’s a warmth and openness that I have come to love, and the food—don’t get me started on the food. It’s all just extraordinary.” He added, “I can’t wait for my children to grow up in this environment, to be close to their grandparents and to learn the language and traditions that are so important to their mother.”

This isn't the first time Richard has expressed his love for Spain. Over the years, he has spoken fondly of his travels to the country and his experiences immersing himself in the local culture. Now, as he prepares to make it a permanent part of his life, it is evident how much the move means to him and his family.