Richard Gere has unexpected moment with wife Alejandra on latest red carpet — see photo

Richard Gere brought his family along for a most memorable red carpet at the Venice Film Festival earlier this week, with his wife Alejandra and son Homer by his side.

The actor, 75, attended the Filming Italy Venice Award red carpet with his wife, 41, and oldest son, 24, and they were later seen at the amfAR Venezia Gala as well.

However, amid all the flashing lights and glamor of the carpet, the cameras managed to capture a sweet moment between the couple, and Alejandra couldn't help but gush over it on social media.

While walking the carpet with Alejandra, Richard often took moments to show her off to the crowd, with Alejandra wearing a gorgeous Isabel Sanchis white satin evening gown.

Many snaps captured the star proudly motioning to his wife as she motioned back to him, with the couple lovingly parading each other around.

At one point, Richard stopped and got down on one knee to bow to her and show her off as well, with Alejandra clearly touched and in giggles, adoringly looking at her husband and then pointing back to him as well.

© Getty Images Richard stopped on the Venice red carpet to bow to his wife

The Spanish publicist took to her Instagram after the event and shared a few photos from the carpet with her husband and her stepson (who Richard shares with ex Carey Lowell), and included the photo of her husband bowing to her on the carpet. She simply captioned it "Venice" with a star emoji.

Richard and Alejandra have been married since 2018 and share two sons of their own, Alexander, five, and James, four. Alejandra also shares son Albert, nine, with ex-husband Govind Friedland. During Richard's marriage to Carey (which lasted from 2002-2016), he was also a stepfather to her daughter Hannah Dunne, shared with ex-husband Griffin Dunne.

Homer, meanwhile, is becoming more of a mainstay of the spotlight in recent months, making his return to the carpet earlier this year at the Cannes Film Festival after his dad made a concerted effort to keep him out of the public eye while in his adolescent years.

© Getty Images Richard and Alejandra made for a picture perfect supportive couple

Homer graduated from Brown University this summer, with the Runaway Bride star talking about his son's passion for cinema and filmmaking during an appearance on Good Morning America soon after Cannes.

When asked if the 24-year-old had shown an interest in acting, Richard replied: "Oh, I don't know," adding: "About a year and a half ago, he started acting in little films at school."

"And making films, and writing them, directing them, production design, and doing other things. He understands how much fun it is, and it is kind of addictive. I love making movies."

He spoke about bringing Homer to Cannes, saying: "He's 24 now and he just graduated from Brown, just this weekend. So that's a milestone. But I never took him to anything like this before."

© Getty Images The 24-year-old also joined his father at Venice

"We didn't live in LA, I didn't take him to festivals. I just wanted him to be a kid," Richard explained. "And he thanks me now, he says, 'Thanks for not doing this before!'"