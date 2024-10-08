Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Richard Gere, 75, can't keep his hands off wife Alejandra, 41, as she wears bridal gown for red carpet
Richard and Alejandra wed in 2018 

Rebecca Lewis
16 minutes ago
The look of love! Richard Gere is clearly still smitten with his wife of nearly six years, as the 75-year-old was unable to keep his eyes – or his hands – off 41-year-old Alejandra.

The pair walked the red carpet together at the premiere for Wisdom for Happiness during the 20th Zurich Film Festival at Corso on October 8, 2024, with the Pretty Woman actor keeping a close hand on Alejandra at all times

As they posed for pictures, Richard wrapped his arm around her waist while at another point she lifted her arm and placed her hand on his neck.

Alejandra wore a stunning bridal gown by Spanish designer Teresa Helbig for the evening, adding in a white mesh insert to  make the look less risque.

"It is a look that represents the quintessence of the #Helbigbride: an overwhelming, sophisticated personality, with a subtly mischievous touch,” Teresa told our sister publication Hola in 2022 of the dress.

"The romantic and precious design has a slightly flared silhouette and is made on a cotton tulle base and by superimposing layers on the skirt."

Richard has never been afraid to publicly show off his admiration for his wife; at the Venice Film Festival earlier in 2024 he stopped while walking the red carpet to bow down to his wife on one knee, leaving Alejandra clearly touched and in giggles.

Richard and Alejandra, a Spanish publicist, met in 2015 and wed in 2018; they have two sons together, Alexander, five, and James, four. 

Alejandra also shares son Albert, nine, with ex-husband Govind Friedland.

Richard welcomed his son Homer, now 24, with his second wife, former Bond girl Carey Lowell, and their son's name honors both of them.

Richard's father was called Homer and Carey's dad had the middle name James. His third name means fearless in Tibetan and is a nod to Richard's Buddhist background.

During Richard's marriage to Carey, (which lasted from 2002-2016), he was also a stepfather to her daughter Hannah.

Homer has stayed out of the spotlight until recent years joining his father at the Cannes Film Festival and Venice this year.

He studied cognitive neuroscience and visual art at Brown University but Richard confirmed in 2023 that his eldest was now keen to look into the world of Hollywood, "writing and directing little movies, so we have this new thing in common".

