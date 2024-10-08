Richard Gere, 75, can't keep his hands off wife Alejandra, 41, as she wears bridal gown for red carpet

Alejandra wore a stunning bridal gown by Spanish designer Teresa Helbig for the evening, adding in a white mesh insert to make the look less risque.

"It is a look that represents the quintessence of the #Helbigbride: an overwhelming, sophisticated personality, with a subtly mischievous touch,” Teresa told our sister publication Hola in 2022 of the dress.

"The romantic and precious design has a slightly flared silhouette and is made on a cotton tulle base and by superimposing layers on the skirt."

