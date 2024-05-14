Richard Gere's life-changing move at 74 with wife, Alejandra, 41, and children by his side

Richard Gere is moving on. After a lengthy career making movies in America, the Pretty Woman star has made a big decision about his future.

Talking to Vanity Fair Spain, Richard confessed he and his wife, Alejandra Silva, will move with their three young children from New York to Spain for the foreseeable future.

Bidding adios to the US at the age of 74, Richard is now focused on a new adventure with Alejandra, their two children, Alexander, five, their youngest son who is three, and her son, Albert, 11.

A 'great adventure' awaits

Richard can't wait to experience his new life and told the outlet: "For me, going to Madrid is going to be a great adventure because I have never lived full-time outside of the United States."

He and Spanish-born Alejandra tied the knot in the European country six years ago but have been living in the Big Apple since and so he thinks the move will be "very interesting for my children".

© Dimitrios Kambouris Richard and Alejandra are ready for a new adventure

Family means everything

Richard says time with their family played a big part in their decision to uproot themselves from America.

"For Alejandra it will be wonderful to be closer to her family, her lifelong friends, and her culture," he said. "She was very generous in giving me six years living in my world, so I think it's only fair that I give her at least another six of her living in hers."

© Instagram They are moving to Spain

And it won't be a struggle for Richard, because he adores the culture.

"I love Spain and I think your lifestyle is fabulous. Also your ability to live transmitting joy and happiness. It is a beautiful place, the food is extraordinary and the people exude sensitivity and generosity, as well as an iron will to laugh and enjoy. So I'm looking forward to going there."

Alejandra is from Spain

Hollywood wasn't for him

Throughout his career, Richard has managed to keep his private life mostly out of the spotlight and he's steered clear of Tinseltown too.

"When I hear the word Hollywood, the first thing I think is that it is something very foreign to me," he confessed. "I haven't lived in California in a quarter of a century nor have I filmed a movie in Los Angeles during that period."

© Getty Richard has had a lengthy career in the US

Richard's oldest son Homer

Richard isn't only a dad to his two young sons and a stepdad to Albert, he has a grown son, Homer, too.

He shares him with his second wife, Bond girl Carey Lowell.

© Getty Images Richard shares his son Homer - now 24 - with his ex-wife Carey Lowell

Homer was a huge reason he stayed in New York for so many years.

"Lately I tend to work on very independent films," Richard explained. "I also have a 24-year-old son who I didn't want to be away from. That's why I've stayed in New York. I still have many friends in the industry, but my closest core is made up of the people with whom I live closest."