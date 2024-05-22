What happened to Richard Gere's famous second wife - where is she now?

After his short-lived marriage to Cindy Crawford and years before he tied the knot with his current wife, Alejandra Silva, Richard Gere was married to another beautiful woman who would also make him a dad.

The Pretty Woman actor got to call Bond girl, Carey Lowell, his wife from 2002 until 2016 when they divorced.

They had one son, Homer, together who is now 24 but their romance didn't stand the test of time.

So what happened to Carey and where is she now? Here's all we know about the woman who stole Richard's heart for almost two decades.

Who is Carey Lowell?

Carey is an actress and former model who has had a successful career in the entertainment industry.

Before starring on TV and in films, she modelled for the likes of Ralph Lauren and Calvin Klein.

© Getty Images Carey Lowell and Timothy Dalton at the premiere of Licence to Kill

Carey went on to famously play Bond girl, Pam Bouvier in the 1989 James Bond movie Licence to Kill.

She also landed the role of Assistant District Attorney Jamie Ross in Law & Order in 1996. She starred for two seasons and reprised her character a number of times over the years.

Intimate nuptials

The couple began dating in 1995 but didn't tie the knot until 2002. The ultra-private nuptials were held outdoors in the grounds of their weekend home in Pound Ridge, New York.

© Getty Images Richard and Carey the year they split

At the time, The New York Post reported that the only two guests were the couple's son Homer - who was two at the time - and the bride's daughter Hannah, from her prior marriage to Griffin Dunne.

They later announced news of their marriage to friends and family via phone.

Divorce battle

Sadly, their relationship wasn't meant to be and in 2013, Richard and Carey legally separated.

© Getty Images Richard shares his son Homer with his ex-wife Carey Lowell

It wasn't smooth sailing however, and while they settled a custody agreement over Homer quickly, they became embroiled in a four-year battle over Richard's $120 million fortune.

Once they did settle, the terms were not made public.

© Getty Images Homer with his father Richard Gere in 2012

Carey cited "lifestyle differences" as a major reason for their divorce in her initial filing.

It was reported that Richard preferred a more low-key life, while Carey was a social butterfly.

Three times married

Carey was married twice before she tied the knot with Richard. Her first husband was movie director, John Stember who she was married to from 1984 to 1988.

After that, she married American actor and film producer, Griffin Dunne. During their six-year-marriage from 1989 to 1995, Carey gave birth to their daughter, Hannah.

© Getty Images Carey shares her firstborn, Hannah, with her second ex-husband, Griffin Dunne

Her new life and career

Carey decided to leave Hollywood behind her for the most part in the early 2000s and turned to her love of ceramics.

She focused on motherhood and her passion for art and splits her time between her studios in upstate New York and Montecito, California.

© Getty Images Carey stepped away from the limelight to focus on a career in ceramics

She sells her pottery at local events and also commissions pieces for friends and fans of her work.

"It's a career shift," Carey told the Hollywood Reporter of her ceramics line. "It just feels like an extension of who I am already. It's sort of an expression of creativity that I am in control of, that I can do for myself, that I'm not waiting for somebody else to hire me. It's much nicer to be autonomous in that way."