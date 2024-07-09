Richard Gere, 74, enjoys sun soaked vacation with wife Alejandra, 41, and two sons before embarking on new chapter

Richard Gere, 74, and his Spanish wife, Alejandra Silva, 41, are embarking on a new adventure as they prepare to leave the United States and settle in Madrid.

Married since 2018, Alejandra has adopted her husband's surname and is now known as Alejandra Gere.

The couple, along with their two young children, Alexander, 5, and James, 4, are eager to connect with their Spanish roots. However, before making the big move, they are enjoying a delightful family vacation.

After a stop in Spain to attend a Maná concert at the WiZink Center—where Richard showcased his guitar skills alongside the band, with whom he has maintained a friendship for over twenty years—the family headed to the Azores islands.

Alejandra shared a touching moment on Instagram, posting a photograph of their children playing by the seashore, captioned, "Precious moments, precious presents."

The Azores, a Portuguese paradise, has become a popular destination in Europe, known for its stunning nature, panoramic trails, hot springs, and tranquil atmosphere.

Despite its growing popularity, it remains far from mass tourism, a quality the Gere family highly values, especially with their upcoming move on the horizon.

This autumn, they plan to settle permanently in Spain. Last year, Richard and Alejandra were spotted in Madrid, visiting properties in an exclusive residential area and exploring potential schools for their children.

Currently, the family resides in a 1938 mansion in New Canaan, Connecticut, previously owned by singer-songwriter Paul Simon. The mansion boasts 820 square meters, six bedrooms, and sits on thirteen hectares of land.

The couple has also spent considerable time in Mexico, where they opened a sustainable luxury residential complex called 'Xala' on the Costalegre in Jalisco just a year ago.

Richard expressed his admiration for the Spanish lifestyle, food, and the warmth of its people in an interview with Vanity Fair. His decision to move to Spain was motivated by a desire to be closer to Alejandra's family and traditions.

"[Alejandra] was very generous in giving me six years living in my world, so it's only fair that I give her at least another six years living in hers," said Richard.

Richard's enthusiasm for Spain is evident in his recent investment in a luxurious mansion in Madrid.

The actor has purchased an 11 million euro property in the exclusive residential area of La Moraleja, located in the municipality of Alcobendas.

The lavish mansion features over 10,000 square meters of land, a three-story house spanning more than 1,000 square meters, a heated pool, and a private wine cellar.