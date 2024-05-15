Who is Nicola Coughlan dating? Everything the Bridgerton star has said about her love life

It's Polin season, and with Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton at the helm, the co-stars have teased the sauciest scenes yet – not to mention, plenty of swoon-worthy romance!

This time around, it's Penelope and Colin's love story at the heart of Bridgerton, and while their on-screen chemistry is off the charts, actors Nicola and Luke have clarified that they're just good friends and have never dated. But, away from the cameras, is leading lady Nicola in a relationship? Here's what we know…

Notoriously private, Nicola's relationship status is so top secret that it would take Lady Whistledown to uncover the truth. Several publications have stated that Nicola previously dated actor, Laurie Kynaston – who appeared as Phillip in Derry Girls – but the Bridgerton star has never addressed the reports.

While Nicola prefers to keep the details of her love life private, the 37-year-old has spoken about relationships generally. Chatting to Marie Claire in September, the actress was asked if she'd prefer a period-era boyfriend over a modern-day one.

"I think nowadays they smell better. That's what I always think about the past…we think of it as so romantic and lovely, but then there was no personal hygiene," she began.

"[It's] good because we have a choice now, but then there's that thing of the paradox of choice. We have too much choice, it's not good. So, there's probably good and bad things for both."

Asked about her biggest red flags, Nicola added: "When guys want to do a joker impression. Just don't…do that. That's just an immediate ick and it's never good. I know that's very specific."

In recent weeks, Nicola has been extremely busy with the press tour for Bridgerton season three and after she and her co-star Luke were spotted holding hands on the red carpet, fans began speculating about their relationship.

While the pair haven't addressed the topic directly, they've continued to place emphasis on their friendship, with Luke telling Refinery29: "There's something that just bonds you when you do this show with someone. When you lead the show, you're in every day together.

"Any time that felt difficult or I was struggling with it — whether it was the schedule or the hours or jumping from episode to episode — I just felt reassured in the fact that Nic was going through the same experience and coping with it really well," he continued.

Echoing this sentiment, Nicola agreed that they've been on an incredible journey together. "I don't have a relationship like anyone in my life like I have with you," she told Luke.