Nicola Coughlan's West Ireland family home could be the set of Bridgerton

Nicola Coughlan has turned into one of the most talked about stars of the moment amid her romantic lead role alongside Luke Newington in the third season of Bridgerton.

Yet despite her on-screen success, the Galway girl loves nothing more than her quiet life in West Ireland, where she moved back to her family home after a short stint in London she has since described as "the worst time of her life".

The Derry Girls star, 37, opened up to Jonathan Van Ness on his podcast, Getting Curious, about the hardships she faced in the capital.

"I had the worst time of my life," she explained. "It sucked so hard. I found it difficult. I was so lonely when I moved. That was one of the killer things for me. I was like 'I don't like it here because I don't know anyone.' I used to let that city, that whole rat race thing get to me."

When her Instagram feed isn't peppered with her coverstar photoshoots or glamorous outfits from the Bridgerton press tour, a scroll back reveals several photos of Nicola in her cosy Irish abode; it's not hard to see why she finds comfort in the place she calls home.

1/ 6 © Photo: Instagram Inside Nicola Coughlan's living room A playful snap captured in 2020 gives a glimpse of Nicola's living room, which is decorated with light cream walls. Fittingly, her furniture includes a floral sofa and armchair, a wooden coffee table and chest of drawers, and a fringed floor lamp, none of which would look out of place on the set of Bridgerton.



2/ 6 © Photo: Instagram A glimpse at the Regencycore interiors At Christmas, Nicola posed alongside her festive tree and revealed that her living room has baroque print carpet. The regal interior trend is popular in royal residences, from King Charles and Queen Camilla's country estate to the Prince and Princess of Wales' property in London.



3/ 6 © Photo: Instagram Nicola's light-filled bedroom Nicola offered a glimpse of her bedroom as she joined a Zoom call with Saoirse Ronan back in 2020. The minimal, yet chic space was decorated with white walls, and furnished with more wooden features including her bed and a chest of drawers.



4/ 6 © Photo: Instagram The gallery wall One of the rooms in the Barbie star's home is decorated with an eclectic collection of arty prints, trinkets and colourful décor, brought to life by blooming fresh flowers which often appear in the background of her selfies. In one photo, shared back in 2022, the actress posed against her chic gallery wall - which includes a pop art-style print dedicated to David Bowie.

5/ 6 Mirror, mirror The Irish actress has a large, free-standing mirror in the corner of her home, framed by a bookshelf adorned with housplants and more trinkets.