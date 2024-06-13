Bridgerton's Luke Newton reveals exactly what it was like filming steamy scenes with Nicola Coughlan

Netflix's Bridgerton is known for its steamy sex scenes and star Luke Newton, who plays Colin Bridgerton has praised the showrunners for honoring the authentic relationship between Colin and Penelope Featherington this season.

"Showrunner Jess Brownell and her team have really honored that. And it felt like a natural progression to be honest, it never felt like it was a big jump between scenes - they feel so authentic and honest," Luke told press at the London premiere for season three's part two on June 12, 2024.

© Karwai Tang Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan attend the "Bridgerton" Season 3 Part Two special screening

Nicola Coughlan stars as Penelope in the hit series, based on Julia Quinn's books, and she and Luke have become best friends over the years but despite their friendship, Luke admits that the steamy scenes are not his favourite to film.

"I don't love filming the intimacy scenes to be honest with you, you're wearing weird stuff, modesty undergarments, and there's a load of guys around you with cameras," he added.

Bridgerton’s season 3 part 2 trailer resumes Penelope’s relationship with Colin

Season three follows Penelope's decision to find a husband, and Colin takes her under his wing to help her woo the man of the Ton. However, when the wealthy Lord Debling (Sam Phillips) reveals his interest in courting Pen, Colin comes to a major realization.

For newcomer Sam, working with Nicola was "a joy," making him feel "so welcome".

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington, Sam Phillips as Lord Debling

Obviously most of my scenes were with Nic so the fact that she came up to me on day one just to say, 'Hi, we're going to be together a lot,' and from there we had rehearsals and dance rehearsals to get to know each other," he told HELLO!, "and so I only have happy memories of the whole thing."

In season three there is a scene between Lord Debling and Penelope at an hot-air-balloon demonstration that turns dangerous when the balloon begins to take off. But Sam shared that filming did not go as planned as he kept tearing his trousers.

Nicola and Luke star as Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton

"It was fun because we got to do a big rehearsal where we plotted it all out - and then on the day I thought I could just repeat what I did in the rehearsal, but it just did not go to plan," laughed Sam.

"It didn't go very well at all. I kept tearing my trousers, or getting Nicola in a headlock position so it didn't go as smoothly as I would have liked but we got there in the end."

Bridgerton season three part one ended on a major cliffhanger as it appeared Colin had discovered Penelope's secret – that she was Lady Whistledown the entire time.