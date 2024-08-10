Glamorous stars thriving in their 30s: from Selena Gomez to Nicola Coughlan

Some of Hollywood and the music industry's best-loved stars have reached their 30s and they are absolutely thriving!

Take Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez for example. So many of show business' most accomplished stars earned their stripes as child or teen stars so it's hard to believe that they have reached their third decade.

Join HELLO! in celebrating the brightest stars who are shining through their 30s with a portfolio of achievements that will dazzle you…

Taylor Swift, 34 It's hard to believe that Taylor Swift has surpassed her 30th birthday as she has maintained a strong hold on the music industry since the release of her debut single at the tender age of 17.



Blake Lively, 36 Fans first met Blake Lively when she played Bridget Vreeland in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants at age 18. Now a 36-year-old Blake is one of Hollywood's finest, starring most recently in (and producing) the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's hit novel, It Ends With Us.



Nicola Coughlan, 37 Nicola Coughlan's stratospheric success as Lady Penelope Featherington in Bridgerton couldn't be further from the role that started it all - Clare Devlin in Derry Girls. She rose to fame playing a teenager but Nicola is, in fact, 37 and fabulous.



Selena Gomez, 32 Selena Gomez burst onto the scene in 2012 with her lead role in Disney Channel's Wizards of Waverly Place. However, the 'Lose You To Love Me' singer first appeared on TV in Barney and Friends at just 10 years old.



Rihanna, 36 The 'We Found Love' singer made a name for herself in the 2000s and continues to be an icon of the music industry. Nowadays she can be found raising her sons RZA and Riot with ASAP Rocky alongside her incredible career.



Vanessa Hudgens, 35 Vanessa Hudgens is also a Disney Channel alum who appeared in The Suite Life of Zack and Cody before she led the singing teens of High School Musical alongside her then-boyfriend Zac Efron. Vanessa recently added the roles of wife and mother to her bow.



Emma Watson, 34 Hermione Granger is all grown up! The Harry Potter star is a force to be reckoned with and since her wizard-playing days, has gone on to face luxury beauty campaigns, become a U.N. ambassador, and star as Belle in Disney's live-action adaptation of Beauty and the Beast.



Keke Palmer, 30 From True Jackson VIP to playing Emerald Haywood in Nope, Keke is a decorated star with two Primetime Emmy Awards and five NAACP Image Awards.



Zoe Kravitz, 35 Lenny Kravitz's daughter Zoe has starred in some incredibly high-profile films from Mad Max and Big Little Lies to The Batman where she played Selina Kyle - a role she will reprise in the 2026 sequel.