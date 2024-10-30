Michael Strahan says daughter Isabella's cancer journey was 'inspiring but tough' to watch

Michael Strahan got candid about his daughter Isabella's "inspiring" journey through cancer treatment, revealing that the 20-year-old imparted some of her own wisdom onto her dear old dad.

Isabella announced she had been diagnosed with medulloblastoma, a malignant form of brain cancer, in January this year; after months of treatment, she revealed she was cancer-free in July.

In an interview with People on Tuesday at Town & Country's 11th Annual Philanthropy Summit, the Good Morning America star opened up about watching Isabella fight the insidious disease, all with a big smile on her face.

"It was inspiring, but tough because I'm watching her go through something and telling everybody about, and I'm seeing it in real time, and then to know that she's sharing something that is so personal with everyone," he said.

Isabella uploaded vlog posts to YouTube throughout her diagnosis and treatment, keeping fans and supporters in the loop as she battled cancer.

Michael explained that his daughter taught him a few lessons throughout the process, namely that, "You take your pain, and you make it a message," and that you "can help other people get through their pain through your message."

© Instagram Michael revealed how tough it was to watch his daughter battle cancer

He continued: "She's just been a phenomenal young adult, and I couldn't be more proud of her for doing that."

Despite his daughter's cancer-free status, the 52-year-old said that he was still waiting for the other shoe to drop. "To hear the words 'cancer-free', it makes you extremely happy," he said. "It doesn't make you less nervous. I'll be honest with you. I still get nervous."

Isabella, who has a twin sister, Sophia, returned to college in September after spending her first year in treatment. Studying journalism and communications at the University of Southern California, Michael said that she is "loving college, loving being around her friends, loving going to class."

© Instagram The 20-year-old announced her diagnosis in January 2024

"I think it's given her such a different appreciation of life, especially as a young adult," he continued.

The model spoke about healing and hope to Town and Country, explaining how happy she was to still be here.

"I think this year has made me stronger," she told the publication. "The people in your life are what makes it enjoyable. Now, I don't say no to anything. I don't think, 'I'll do it next week'. You don't know what next week will look like."

© Instagram Isabella told fans she beat cancer in July this year

"I get to start my freshman year again, and I hope I'm there for longer than 50 days this time," she quipped.

"I feel like I've grown in many ways," she continued. "I'm super grateful for walking and talking again. You don't think of the things you can do until you live without them."

© Getty Images Three of Michael's four kids: Tanita, Sophia and Isabella

Isabella is just one of Michael's four kids; he shares Tanita and Michael Jr. with his first wife, Wanda Hutchins, and Isabella and Sophia with his second wife, Jean Muggli.

For Michael, his children are his whole world. "My kids give me strength," he told People in 2016. "I love being with the kids. To me, it's all about family, now more than anything."