Meet Michael Strahan's 4 children, Tanita, Michael, Isabella and Sophia — plus his first grandson

Michael Strahan's family is growing!

The Good Morning America anchor, 52, recently became a grandfather for the first time, when his eldest daughter Tanita Strahan welcomed her first child, a baby son she has named Onyx.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon shortly after he broke the news, he admitted that he didn't "feel old enough" to become a grandfather, but nonetheless maintained: "It's the most amazing feeling."

The former New York Giants star was only 20 years old when he welcomed Tanita with his ex-wife Wanda Hutchins, to whom he was married from 1992 to 1996.

He went on to welcome three other children, Michael Jr., who he also shares with Wanda, and twins Isabella and Sophia, who he shares with Jean Muggli, his wife from 1999 to 2006. Learn all about them below.

© Instagram Tanita is an illustrator

Tanita, 32

Tanita was born on November 10, 1991 in Germany, where her father Michael, whose dad was stationed in the country, and mother met as teens.

Though the family eventually moved to Houston, where Michael is originally from, she then moved back to Germany with her mom and younger brother Michael Jr., where they spent their childhood, following their parents' divorce.

© Instagram Her boyfriend Calenta is also an artist

She then moved back to Houston, where she finished high school, moved to Los Angeles to study at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising, and after a brief stint back in Texas, per her Instagram bio, she is still based in Los Angeles, working as an illustrator.

Though she keeps her personal life largely out of the spotlight, she has been in a relationship with boyfriend Calenta Mincey, also an artist, for at least four years, with whom she shares her first child.

© Instagram Michael Jr. is the most private of the kids

Michael Jr., 30

Michael's only son, his mini-me and namesake Michael Jr., was born on September 12, 1994, also in Germany. Like his sister, he spent his childhood in Germany before moving back to Houston in his teens.

For college, he went to the University of Texas in San Antonio, however since then, he has led a largely private life away from the spotlight, and little is known about both his professional and personal life.

© Instagram The twins with their dad and older sister

Isabella, 19

Following his 1999 marriage to Jean, Michael welcomed twin daughters Isabella and Sophia on October 28, 2004. They spent their childhood between North Carolina and North Dakota (though their dad played with the New York Giants until 2008), and eventually attended high school in New York City, after Michael became Kelly Ripa's co-host on LIVE in 2012 and later a Good Morning America anchor in 2016.

In July 2023, Isabella graduated from Covenant of the Sacred Heart, a private all-girls school in the Upper East Side, and went on to start her freshman year of college at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles.

Michael, the twins, and Michael's mom, Louise

A couple months into her first year however, in October, Isabella was diagnosed with medulloblastoma, the most common type of cancerous brain tumor in children, which first stems from the lower back part of the brain, the cerebellum.

© Getty Sophia, left, and Isabella, right, in 2019

She shared the news during a joint appearance with her dad on GMA, and speaking with his co-host Robin Roberts, she shared that her first symptoms were simply headaches, though it then evolved into nausea, and she "couldn't walk straight." Things took a turn for the worse later that month, and she recalled: "I woke up, probably at like, 1 p.m. I dreaded waking up. But I was throwing up blood." She added: "I was like, 'Hm, this probably isn't good.' So I texted [my sister], who then notified the whole family."

After undergoing several surgeries, radiation and chemotherapy at Duke Children's Hospital in North Carolina, Isabella announced in the summer of 2024 that she was officially cancer free, and headed back to school.

© Instagram Sophia is a sophomore at Duke

Sophia, 19

Before permanently moving to New York City, both Sophia and Isabella became competitive horse riders. Once in the city, the girls went to high schools on opposite sides of Manhattan, as Sophia graduated from Trinity School, a co-ed private school in the Upper West Side, and she has since gone on to college at Duke University.

© Instagram The girls celebrating their graduations with their dad's girlfriend Kayla Quick

During an appearance on The View in July 2023, Michael, as he was becoming an empty-nester, shared: "Sophia is going to Duke, Isabella is going to USC. [They are] their first choices of school, and they worked really hard," before maintaining: "I'm very proud of them, I'm a happy father."

"They're very far from each other, but they went to separate high schools, since tenth grade," he explained, and noted: "They have completely separate sets of friends, even though they are great friends with each other."