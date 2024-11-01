Meet Freddie Freeman's wife and three kids - including his 'twins with a twist'

Freddie Freeman smashed it out of the park this week after winning the coveted World Series MVP title despite a slew of injuries holding him back.

The Los Angeles Dodgers star player was supported by his loving family at the October 30 game, where he helped to defeat the New York Yankees.

Freddie shares sons Charlie, Brandon and Maximus with his loving wife of ten years, Chelsea Freeman. Join HELLO! as we discover all about his adorable family.

Recommended video You may also like Carrie Underwood cheers on son in first baseball game

Chelsea Freeman

© Tommaso Boddi/Golden Globes 2024 Freddie with his wife, Chelsea

Freddie began dating the love of his life in June 2011, when he was just 21 years old. The couple married in November 2014, and ever since, Chelsea has been his number-one supporter.

In an interview with Good Morning America this year, the mother of three gushed about her husband and how he overcame a myriad of injuries to lead his team to success.

"The fact that he's played as incredibly well as he is is just like an absolute miracle. It's really hard to even have words for the things that he's doing."

The husband and wife duo battled fertility issues when trying to start their family, but Chelsea knew she had a loving partner by her side through the whole process.

© Icon Sportswire Chelsea and Freddie have welcomed three sons

"As long as I've known him, he said that since he was a little boy, he always knew he wanted to be a dad," she told ESPN in 2021. "As important as being a baseball player to him is, I think being a dad is even more important."

She also spoke on the difficulties of going through fertility treatments largely alone, as Freddie was on the road playing for his team.

"It was a lot of doctors' appointments, a lot of procedures, a lot of tests," she said. "A lot of them by myself because it was during the baseball season. It's all worth it in the end, but going through that...definitely one of the hardest things mentally that you could go through."

Thankfully, Chelsea and Freddie were blessed when their firstborn, Frederick, arrived in 2016.

Frederick "Charlie" Freeman

© Icon Sportswire Charlie is an avid baseball fan

Charlie was born in September 2016 after a grueling 24-hour labor and subsequent C-section for Chelsea. "Not how I wanted my labor to go, but he is healthy and perfect!!" she wrote in an Instagram announcement. "So smitten by this guy."

The now eight-year-old fell in love with his dad's sport and is always there to support Freddie at his Dodgers games.

The proud dad often plays catch with his eldest son and even brought him out to throw the first pitch at a Dodgers game in March 2024.

Brandon Freeman

© Todd Kirkland Brandon arrived two months before his brother Maximus

After Charlie's birth, Chelsea and Freddie explored IVF options as they didn't think they could have more kids the traditional way. However, they got the shock of their lives when they found out they were pregnant with little Brandon, just nine days before their planned surrogate was to be artificially inseminated!

The couple welcomed their middle child, Brandon, in December 2020, just two months before their youngest, Maximus, arrived. The adorable blonde and his brother have been called "twins with a twist" by their loving parents, thanks to the unusual circumstances surrounding their birth.

Chelsea gushed about her son in a birthday announcement on Instagram in 2024, writing, "Brandon, you are the sweetest soul. You have so much joy in you. You give the best bear hugs. You LOVE everyone. You are the best surprise we ever got."

Like his brother Charlie, Brandon is a baseball fan and loves to watch his dad on TV. "[Charlie] said all the kids were watching around, huddled around the TV, thinking, 'We're about to lose,'" Chelsea revealed to Good Morning America. "Freddie hit that ball, and [Charlie] said they all just started going nuts, like jumping on him, like jumping up and down, like it was just the coolest moment ever."

Maximus Freeman

© Instagram Maximus was diagnosed with Guillen-Barre syndrome

Born in February 2021 via surrogate, Maximus makes up the other half of the "twins with a twist". The youngest Freeman had a major health scare in July this year, after his family noticed that he had muscle weakness and struggled to walk. They rushed him to the hospital only for doctors to diagnose him with Guillain-Barre syndrome, a rare condition that causes nerve damage.

Thankfully, the Dodgers were nothing but supportive of the Freeman family, with Freddie taking five days off to be with his son and the whole team donning matching #MaxStrong shirts for a home game.

"The Dodgers, from the beginning, they were so supportive to us and our family and to Max– I felt it like every wife in that organization reached out to me…I just felt so bonded," Chelsea told GMA. "We're a family, and we know that we could count on them for anything, and they have our backs."

© Instagram Max had to learn to walk again

After the frightening ordeal, Maximus is on the mend and has learned how to walk again. Chelsea revealed that his neurologist was "very, very happy with how he is progressing" in an Instagram post.

"We are still waiting for his reflexes to come back, but that usually takes the longest," she continued. "A few weeks ago, we were talking about getting Max fitted for leg braces. But he is doing so great that we might be able to bypass them."

Freddie got candid about Max's long road to recovery during a press conference after his World Series win, heartbreakingly revealing, "I wish I didn't have to go through what we did as a family".

However, Max is firmly on the mend. "Ultimately, Maximus is doing really, really well right now. He's a special boy, but it has been a grind for three months...with him doing really well right now, it does mean a little bit extra," Freddie said.