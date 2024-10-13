Pink's husband Carey Hart shows support for her and daughter Willow as they take the stage together

Pink's husband Carey Hart couldn't be more proud, and supportive, of her, as well as of their daughter Willow.

The former professional motorcycle racer has spent the summer and beginning of fall tagging along on his wife's Summer Carnival tour, which runs through November 20.

And though he has had a close-up view from backstage or the VIP section at each concert, he recently gushed over getting to witness the "Raise Your Glass" singer's talent just as a fan would, from the middle of the crowd.

Carey took to Instagram over the weekend and shared a well-deserved shout-out in honor of his wife, whose real name is Alecia Beth Moore, and her incredible stadium show run, which has reportedly grossed approximately $472.9 million since it started last year.

After sharing videos of the stage from the middle of the crowd, including some clips which featured his eldest daughter Willow, 12, also performing, he wrote in his caption: "What an epic @pink show! Been watching the show from front of house the last couple shows."

He went on: "So proud of her on this stadium run the last year and a half, and very fortunate to have been along for the ride on the last 7 tours."

Pink and Carey have been married since 2006, and in addition to Willow, are also parents to son Jameson, who is seven years old.

© Instagram Carey gushed over enjoying the concert with the fans

Carey concluded his post with: "So wild to see this many people rocking out, and wifey belting like she does," plus noted: "And to see Willz come into her own on stage, has been very special."

© Instagram He also cheered on his daughter Willow as she also took to stage

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, with one writing: "Her voice on stage and off is one in a billion. Willz is going places for sure. We can't wait to see her blossom more," as others followed suit with: "It's beautiful to witness in person; life changing even," and: "We love her and your daughter is going to be a powerhouse like her mama one day," as well as: "It's been an amazing tour!!"

© Instagram Pink and Carey have been married since 2006

Though it has certainly been a busy time for the family spent on the road, Pink and Carey did recently enjoy a romantic, adventurous weekend getaway, traveling via motorcycle.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin The Hart family in 2022

In another Instagram post, he wrote: "What a weekend. Been a minute since wifey @pink and I had a motorcycle getaway. Life has been crazy with her massive stadium tour, and our kids fill in all of the spare time. It was a nice reminder of how bad a** this woman is."

"She can ride her a** off, drink me under the table, and run a pool table like no other. She is a bad woman. And damn, do I love to follow her on a motorcycle. An amazing view. Looking forward to many more of these once tour wraps up."