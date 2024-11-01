Jennifer Lopez shares powerful video featuring child Emme for very special reason

Jennifer Lopez is a proud mama to two, and she shared a spine-tingling throwback of the time 16-year-old child Emme appeared on stage in an effort to encourage her followers to vote.

The video was from Jennifer's 2020 NFL Super Bowl HalfTime Show, which also starred Shakira, and featured a surprise appearance by Emme, who sang the opening verse to her hit single "Let's Get Loud," before JLo walked out in a Puerto Rico flag jacket and the pair both sang a bar from "Born In The USA".

Jennifer captioned the video with a reminder to those seeing it to make their voices heard, writing: "LET’S GET LOUD. Make your voice heard in ONE WEEK. VOTE. Nov 5th. Born in the USA. PUERTO RICO."

Jennifer's parents were both from Puerto Rico and met in New York City; Jennifer was born in the Bronx in 1969.

Puerto Rico is an unincorporated territory of the United States, and all of its governmental powers are delegated by the United States Congress. However residents of Puerto Rico cannot vote in a general election in America, although there is ongoing debate about whether it should become a state or an independent country.

On October 31, 2024 Jennifer joined Kamala Harris, who is running for President of the United States on the Democratic ticket, at a rally in Las Vegas, Nevada, to encourage Latinx voters to head to the ballot box.

"This is the most important stage I've ever been on," the singer emotionally shared. "We are on the brink of an election that demands a choice; a choice between backwards and forwards, a choice between past and future, a choice between divided and united."

"I promised myself I wouldn't get emotional, but you know what? We should be emotional," she said, pausing to collect herself as she had tears in her eyes.

"We should be upset; we should be scared and outraged. Our pain matters. We matter, you matter; your voice and your vote matter."

Her appearance, and emotional comments, come after Tony Hinchcliffe made racist remarks at a Donald Trump rally in New York on Sunday October 27, 2024 about her parent's home, Puerto Rico.

"I don't know if you know this, but there's literally a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now," he said. "I think it's called Puerto Rico."

His comments come after Donald Trump, who is running for President of the United States on the Republican ticket, called the United States a "garbage can for the rest of the world to dump the people that they don’t want".