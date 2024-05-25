Meet Jennifer Lopez's twins Max and Emme

Jennifer Lopez is the proud mama to her twins Max and Emme, who she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Sure, she may be an actress, singer, dancer and business mogul, but when it comes to her children there's nothing she cares about more.

The singer welcomed her kids on February 22, 2008, whom she calls her 'coconuts' as a term of affection.

© Kevin Mazur Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony share twins Emme and Max

"It’s unconditional love," she told PEOPLE. "I know everybody feels this way about their kids, but I just feel like they’re super special. I can’t wait to see what they do."

In 2024, the twins turned 16 - and they celebrated in an incredibly special way as JLo took Max and Emme to Japan, sharing a video of their amazing time together.

© Instagram Jennifer took Max and Emme to Japan

But the mom of two has explained that as her kids grow up, she recognizes they need their independence. This didn't stop her from trying to negotiate time with her kids while she goes on tour for This Is Me… Now.

"I feel like this is the last time that I'll get to do something like this with them," she told Good Morning America. "They're 16, and next time they're gonna be like, 'No, mom.'"

Here's everything you need to know about JLo's kids.

Emme Maribel Muñiz

Jennifer Lopez and Emme MuÃ±iz are seen leaving their hotel on May 9, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

JLo tends to use gender neutral pronouns when referring to Emme, who takes after their mom in terms of singing talents. Emme has joined Jennifer onstage to perform on a number of occasions, and in 2022 the duo wowed the audience with a performance in Christina Perri's "A Thousand Years".

Later they sang Bruce Springsteen's "Born in the U.S.A." Similarly in 2020, as the singer headlined the Super Bowl halftime show, Emme joined JLo and Shakira on stage to sing the Springsteen anthem.

© Kevin Mazur Emme during the Super Bowl with JLo

It seems that Emme is particularly close to step-sibling Fin, child of Ben Affleck, as the duo have been spotted out in public together frequently.

Emme also became a New York Times bestselling author at the impressive age of 13, with the picture book Lord Help Me: Inspiring Prayers for Every Day.

© Instagram Jennifer Lopez with her child Emme in a photo shared on Instagram

Maximilian "Max" David Muñiz

© Instagram Max is the image of his dad

Max doesn't often take to the spotlight, but has proven himself to be incredibly interested in social justice. In 2020, following the death of George Floyd, Max urged his mom and then-fiancé Alex Rodriguez to attend protests and use their platforms to promote the Black Lives Matter movement.

Max and Emme even helped them make signs that read "Black Lives Matter" and "Let's Get Loud for Black Lives Matter".

© Instagram The family enjoyed traditional Japanese cuisine (Emme on the left, Max on the right)

Jennifer told Elle: "He wanted me to make sure I realized that I had power and that I should use it, and I thought that was very insightful. It was one of those parenting moments when you’re like, Oh, maybe I’m raising a conscientious, kind, loving kid here."