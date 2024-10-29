Skip to main contentSkip to footer
President George W. Bush's daughter Barbara endorses Kamala Harris: 'Protect women’s rights'
Subscribe
President George W. Bush's daughter Barbara endorses Kamala Harris: 'Protect women’s rights'
Former US President George H.W. Bush (L) with wife, former First Lady Barbara Bush, and grand-daughters Barbara (L) and Jenna, wave as they walk through the Rotunda on Capitol Hill 20 January, 2005. With a pledge to battle terrorism and promote democracy around the world, US President George W. Bush was to launch his new term today under an unprecedented security blanket and a dusting of snow. Bush, 58, was to be sworn in outside the US Capitol at noon (1700 GMT), in the 55th US presidential swearing-in and the first since the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks that transformed his time in office. © Getty Images

President George W. Bush's daughter Barbara endorses Kamala Harris: 'Protect women’s rights'

George W. Bush was president between 2001 and 2009

Rebecca Lewis
Rebecca Lewis - Los Angeles
Los Angeles correspondentLos Angeles
2 minutes ago
Share this:

President George W. Bush's daughter Barbara Pierce Bush has come out in support of presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

Barbara, whose twin sister is Today Show anchor Jenna Bush Hager, spent the past weekend campaigning for the Democratic Party's nominee, door knocking across Pennsylvania.

"It was inspiring to join friends and meet voters with the Harris-Walz campaign in Pennsylvania this weekend," Barbara, 42, told People magazine. "I'm hopeful they'll move our country forward and protect women’s rights."

Barbara Bush (center) campaigning for Kamala Harris© Barbara Bush
Barbara Bush (center) campaigning for Kamala Harris

Barbara's father, George, was President between 2001 and 2009 and is a member of the Republican party. Her mother, Laura, grew up in a Democrat family but became a member of the GOP. 

However, Laura has vocally broken with the party line on issues including same-sex marriage and abortion.

In 2010 she said abortion should "remain legal, because I think it's important for people, for medical reasons and other reasons".

Laura Bush, Barbara Bush, Prabal Gurung and Nasiba Adilova Hartland-Mackie pose for a photo© Cooper Neill
Laura and Barbara are both close

The Supreme Court overturned the legal ruling allowing abortion in all 50 states, Roe v Wade, in June 2022.Fourteen states have since banned abortion entirely, and 11 have established previously illegal limits.

Many other Republicans have also come out in support of Kamala, including Liz Cheney and former Vice President Dick Cheney, who served with Bush.

Jenna Bush Hager, Barbara Bush Jr. and former First Lady Laura Bush speak onstage during Tina Brown's 7th Annual Women In The World Summit © Jemal Countess
Jenna, Barbara Jr. and former First Lady Laura speak onstage during Tina Brown's 7th Annual Women In The World Summit

Barbara and Jenna are both independents and are not registered with either party. Barbara, 42, is a mother-of-two, and in 2017, in Donald Trump's first year of office, rallied for and spoke at a fundraiser for Planned Parenthood, a women's health nonprofit.

"I am proud to stand with Planned Parenthood not only because women, regardless of where they are from, deserve to live dignified, healthy lives, [but] … because it’s a really good investment," she said.

"We know that when women are healthy, their families and their children are healthier, too."

Barbara, Laura, George W. Bush and Jenna.© Getty Images
Barbara, Laura, George W. Bush and Jenna in the 1980s

She married her husband Craig Coyne in 2018 in a private ceremony at the Bush family compound in Kennebunkport, Maine, with only 20 people in attendance, including her grandfather, President George H.W Bush, who would pass away a month later.

In 2019 they had a second wedding reception six months later in April 2019 with 100 guests.

Their daughter Cora Georgia was born on September 27, 2021, and their son, Edward Finn, was born on August 4, 2024.

Barbara Bush and Craig Coyne at the Summer Celebration and dinner party on July 26, 2023 in East Hampton, New York© Lexie Moreland
Barbara Bush and Craig Coyne at the Summer Celebration and dinner party on July 26, 2023 in East Hampton, New York

"My daughter, her name is Cora Georgia, Georgia after my dad and my grandfather and my dad wept when he found out and now he calls her C George," Barbara told HELLO! In 2022.

Jenna is mom to daughters Mila and Poppy, and son Hal, and she shared that Mila in particular loves one-on-one time with her grandparents.

"Having that one-on-one time, she hasn't really had that much time recently with her grandmother so she was totally delighted. Mila said that at the exact same time they said 'No more food,' it was so cute to see that uninterrupted time," shared Jenna.  

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More News

See more

Read More