President George W. Bush's daughter Barbara endorses Kamala Harris: 'Protect women’s rights'

President George W. Bush's daughter Barbara Pierce Bush has come out in support of presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

Barbara, whose twin sister is Today Show anchor Jenna Bush Hager, spent the past weekend campaigning for the Democratic Party's nominee, door knocking across Pennsylvania.

"It was inspiring to join friends and meet voters with the Harris-Walz campaign in Pennsylvania this weekend," Barbara, 42, told People magazine. "I'm hopeful they'll move our country forward and protect women’s rights."

© Barbara Bush Barbara Bush (center) campaigning for Kamala Harris

Barbara's father, George, was President between 2001 and 2009 and is a member of the Republican party. Her mother, Laura, grew up in a Democrat family but became a member of the GOP.

However, Laura has vocally broken with the party line on issues including same-sex marriage and abortion.

In 2010 she said abortion should "remain legal, because I think it's important for people, for medical reasons and other reasons".

© Cooper Neill Laura and Barbara are both close

The Supreme Court overturned the legal ruling allowing abortion in all 50 states, Roe v Wade, in June 2022.Fourteen states have since banned abortion entirely, and 11 have established previously illegal limits.

Many other Republicans have also come out in support of Kamala, including Liz Cheney and former Vice President Dick Cheney, who served with Bush.

© Jemal Countess Jenna, Barbara Jr. and former First Lady Laura speak onstage during Tina Brown's 7th Annual Women In The World Summit

Barbara and Jenna are both independents and are not registered with either party. Barbara, 42, is a mother-of-two, and in 2017, in Donald Trump's first year of office, rallied for and spoke at a fundraiser for Planned Parenthood, a women's health nonprofit.

"I am proud to stand with Planned Parenthood not only because women, regardless of where they are from, deserve to live dignified, healthy lives, [but] … because it’s a really good investment," she said.

"We know that when women are healthy, their families and their children are healthier, too."

© Getty Images Barbara, Laura, George W. Bush and Jenna in the 1980s

She married her husband Craig Coyne in 2018 in a private ceremony at the Bush family compound in Kennebunkport, Maine, with only 20 people in attendance, including her grandfather, President George H.W Bush, who would pass away a month later.

In 2019 they had a second wedding reception six months later in April 2019 with 100 guests.

Their daughter Cora Georgia was born on September 27, 2021, and their son, Edward Finn, was born on August 4, 2024.

© Lexie Moreland Barbara Bush and Craig Coyne at the Summer Celebration and dinner party on July 26, 2023 in East Hampton, New York

"My daughter, her name is Cora Georgia, Georgia after my dad and my grandfather and my dad wept when he found out and now he calls her C George," Barbara told HELLO! In 2022.

Jenna is mom to daughters Mila and Poppy, and son Hal, and she shared that Mila in particular loves one-on-one time with her grandparents.

"Having that one-on-one time, she hasn't really had that much time recently with her grandmother so she was totally delighted. Mila said that at the exact same time they said 'No more food,' it was so cute to see that uninterrupted time," shared Jenna.