Jennifer Lopez and teen child Emme steal the show in joyful family vacation photo

Jennifer Lopez has been spending quality time with her family in New York City over the past few weeks, following the news of her split from Ben Affleck.

Her parents and sisters, as well as her children have been rallying around her, and lots of memories have been made in the process.

JLo's younger sister Lynda Lopez recently took to Instagram to share some photos of her summer highlights, which included one of her and her daughter Lucie, posing in a group photo outside the Ralph Lauren store in East Hampton.

In the picture, Jennifer and Emme also featured, and it looked like they were having a wonderful day.

The Jenny from the Block hitmaker looked as stylish as ever, dressed in a pink shirt dress teamed with gold flip flops, and a statement straw hat. Lynda, meanwhile, looked chic in a floral maxi dress and silver sandals.

© Instagram Jennifer Lopez and her child Emme posed for a group photo featuring her sister Lynda Lopez and niece Lucie

JLo is incredibly close to her younger sister, who is a successful journalist and author. They have an older sister, Leslie, too, who works as a teacher in New York City, but prefers to keep a low profile.

The sisters were raised in the Bronx by their parents, David and Guadalupe. The singer often talks about her upbringing and how it was filled with fun and laughter, and described her mum as "young and fun" while chatting about her childhood to her twins on her YouTube channel.

© Instagram JLo and Emme with her niece Lucie, who they are very close to

Jennifer also opened up about her childhood during a joint appearance with Lynda on BUILD in 2017. When asked whether they used to fight as children, Lynda replied: "Not me and her, but you know there's three of us right? When we were kids those two would beat up on me."

Jennifer responded: "We did not beat up on you. We were all very close in age – don't imagine us on a child infant, it wasn't like that, she's a year and a half younger than me okay!"

© Instagram JLo with her twins Emme and Max

Lynda paid tribute to Jennifer back in April when she joined her at the Hiispanic Federation Annual Gala in April, where she was honored. Lynda shared several photos from the event on social media, and wrote alongside them: "About last night… couldn’t be more perfect that my beautiful sis was honored with the premio orgullo, because I could not be more proud of her.

"She lives, loves, and kills it on the daily… and brings so much and means so much to us all - more than she'll ever know. [Love] you. And thank you @hispanic_federation and @lin_manuel for such a wonderful evening!"

© Instagram The award-winning singer with her sisters Lynda and Leslie

Jennifer made headlines in August when it was announced that she and Ben had filed for divorce, two years after getting married. They were already living separate lives before the filing, with JLo listing the official date of separation as April 26.

She reflected on her summer on her own Instagram account last month, sharing several pictures from her time with her loved ones, and of an adorable new kitten she had welcomed into her household. She titled the reel: "Oh, it was a summer."