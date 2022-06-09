Jennifer Lopez reveals how daughter Emme inspired her Halftime performance The two really showed their adorable bond

As Jennifer Lopez basks in the joy – and success – of finally releasing her highly-anticipated Halftime documentary, which follows her multi-decade career with a focus on her Super Bowl Halftime performance in 2020, the star is revealing she's not afraid to get vulnerable, showing glimpses of her life fans rarely get to see.

HELLO! had the opportunity to attend the global premiere as part of opening night of the Tribeca Festival, and as excited crowds gathered around the iconic United Palace Theater in New York, J.Lo gave a rare glimpse into her relationship with her 14-year-old daughter Emme.

As the documentary closely followed the difficult process of coordinating her instantly-iconic Super Bowl performance, it revealed how much of an inspiration Emme was for it.

The teen had a significant presence both in the planning of the halftime show as well as during the performance itself, and even provided her mom an idea that went on to become the most meaningful for the singer.

Fans got to see just how close the mom-daughter pair are, and the documentary follows the two quite closely.

In the lead-up to the Super Bowl, Emme took her mom out to a dance studio for young girls, who squealed in excitement upon seeing the famous entertainer.

Emme performed right by her mom's side as she proudly waved the Puerto Rican flag

So inspired was the Let's Get Loud hitmaker following her visit, that she decided to include the girls as part of the concert's finale, putting them in symbolic cages made out of light beams as a deliberate protest against former President Trump's highly-criticized immigration policies.

The film even showed how the NFL rejected her idea just a day before the annual event, but the actress stood her ground.

J.Lo insisted on speaking out against the immigration policies of the time

While the mom-of-two was certainly the star of the both the documentary and the Super Bowl, she made sure her daughter also had a her time to shine, and made a point of having her sing alongside her as they both sang Bruce Springsteen's Born in the USA, tying in the theme of belonging that she broached throughout the film.

At the end of the night, the songstress treated guests to an updated rendition of the emotional performance featuring the same little girls, as a clip of Emme singing came up on the screen with an American and Puerto Rican flag behind her.

