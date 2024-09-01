Jennifer Lopez introduces new family member as teen child Emme dotes on them in latest photo

Jennifer Lopez is looking to the future following her split from Ben Affleck and returned to social media this weekend with a roundup of photos from her summer so far.

She definitely showed her fans that she's moving onwards and upwards, and it looks like her family has expanded too!In two of the photos posted on her latest reel, titled "Oh, it was a summer," an adorable kitten features.

In one of the images, JLo's child Emme, 16, can be seen doting on the tiny animal, while in another snapshot, the kitten can be seen peeking out from behind a Super Mario backpack on the floor at the star's family home.

The swee family member's appearance didn't go unnoticed by fans either, with one writing in the comments: "Omg mama has a kitty!!!" while another wrote: "That kitten is adorable!" A third added: "That kitten is the cutest!"

Jennifer and Ben filed for divorce on August 20, two years after getting married.

They were already living separate lives before the filing, with JLo listing the official date of separation as April 26.The star had been pictured out and about with Ben, and his children, between April and August, and is thought to have remained close with them.

While she rarely shares photos of her twins now that they are older, it's clear JLo adores being a mom.

She shares Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and back in May, she treated fans to some never-before-seen family photos featuring her twins to mark Mother's Day.

In the caption, the award-winning singer wrote: "Thank you for giving me the privilege and gift to be your mother. The most beautiful blessing of my life. Every day I wake up and think what I can do to be a better mother to you. I ask God to instinctually let me be able to feel what you need in every moment so I can guide you and love you in every way that I can, so I can show you by example what it is to be a loving, caring, conscious, good human to yourself and others."

Revealing the name she calls Emme, she continued: "Lulu and Max, I am here FOREVER to support you, encourage you, to remind you of your greatness of your goodness and your limitless capability. You. Can. Do. Anything.

"You are brilliant and beautiful and worthy of love and all the beautiful things in life. If you ever learn one thing from me, let it be that. I love you beyond forever…And ever…And ever…"

She recently admitted on Live with Kelly and Mark that raising teenagers can certainly be "challenging", but she loves them no matter what."They are so brilliant and lovely and beautiful. I enjoy it", she said.



"I feel like we're coming out of it - it is early, but they're very emotionally mature."She continued: "There was a rough year or two and I was like 'wow! This hurts!'"

