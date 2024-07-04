Julia Roberts and her husband Danny Moder were in a celebratory mood on the Fourth of July – and it wasn't just because of the holiday.

The Pretty Woman star, 56, and her cameraman husband, 55, had double reason to celebrate as they also marked their 22nd wedding anniversary.

WATCH: Julia Roberts love story with husband Danny Moder

Taking to Instagram, Julia shared a rare photo of the couple kissing as she paid tribute to her longtime partner on their special day.

Captioning the romantic snap, Julia shared several wedding-themed emojis and hearts and simply wrote: "TWENTY TWO YEARS."

Julia's post was inundated with congratulatory messages from her fans, with one commenting: "HAPPY ANNIVERSARY to our favorite couple!!! So inspired by your love."

A second said: "Happy anniversary to a beautiful couple." A third added: "Lovers!!!!! Happiest of days to you both!!!!"

© Instagram Julia and Danny have been married for 22 years

Danny and Julia met on the set of The Mexican back in 2002. Both were in relationships at the time, as Julia was dating Miss Congeniality star Benjamin Bratt, and Daniel was married to make-up artist Vera Steimberg.

But both relationships fizzled before they then became a couple.

© Getty Images Julia and Danny met in 2002

Julia insisted: "He sorted his whole thing out, separate and apart from me. And I sorted my life out, separate and apart from him."

She added: "I think that's the only reason we were able to ultimately fall in love with each other and be together."

© Instagram Julia and Danny married on the Fourth of July

Wedding day

The pair tied the knot in 2002 after Danny proposed with an emerald engagement ring worth a reported $4,000 – a modest price compared to other celebrity engagement rings.

They wed at Julia's 82-acre ranch in Taos, New Mexico, but none of their guests knew they were attending their wedding until they arrived.

© Instagram Julia and Danny opted for a low-key wedding

When they invited the relatively small group of 60 guests to their wedding on 4 July, their loved ones were told that they were attending an Independence Day party.

Julia didn't opt for a big, bold dress either and kept it simple. At the time People reported that she wore "a pale pink cotton halter dress embroidered with pearls and antique beads and hand-painted with flowers".

© Instagram Julia's secret to a happy marriage is 'making out'

Meanwhile, Danny donned "a red ruffled shirt and tan pants, exchanging simple handwritten vows".

When asked about the secret to a successful marriage, Julia had a frank answer, telling E! News in 2022: "I always say the same thing, and I'm sticking with it. It's making out. Lots of making out."

© Getty Images Julia and Danny write each other letters

As for how they navigate spending time away from one another, Julia told CBS Mornings host, Jane Pauley, that they write letters to one another.

"It's something Danny and I have always done," she confessed. "The first letter he ever wrote me, which was seven pages long, I still have it tucked away. One day I'll show it to [my daughter] Hazel and say, 'That's what you're looking for.'"

© Instagram Julia, Danny and their three children

She added: "The life that I've built with my husband. The life that we've built with our children. And that's the best stuff, to come home at the end of the day triumphantly to them."

Following their wedding, Julia and Danny grew their family and are now proud parents to 19-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, and son Henry, 17.