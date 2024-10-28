Julia Roberts urges women to keep certain secrets from their husbands in powerful new message

Julia Roberts is making waves with her latest campaign, urging women to embrace their power at the voting booth and keep their choices private—even from their husbands. In a new YouTube video for the progressive group Vote Common Good, Julia passionately encourages women across the U.S. to take control of their votes this election season.

"Remember," she narrates, "what happens in the booth, stays in the booth." With her trademark candor, the Oscar-winning actress and activist stands firmly behind Kamala Harris, subtly calling on women to break away from their partners’ influence and make their voices heard.

In the video, Julia narrates over a scene where a husband and wife—both decked out in patriotic attire and seemingly Trump supporters—head into a voting center. As the wife steps into the booth, Julia’s voice reminds viewers, “In the one place in America where women still have a right to choose, you can vote any way you want, and no one will ever know.”

As the couple walks out, the husband asks, “Did you make the right choice?” The wife simply responds, “Sure did, honey,” sharing a knowing smile with a fellow female voter.

The video is part of Vote Common Good’s campaign to guide Evangelical and Catholic voters away from strict partisan lines, encouraging a shift toward the “common good.” With their mission aimed at inspiring voters to consider character and values over political allegiance, the organization’s statement reads, “Many Evangelical and Catholic voters have been taught that to be faithful, they must vote for Republican candidates regardless of the candidate’s character or policy positions.”

© Kevin Mazur Julia Roberts reminds women that they still have the right to choose who they vote for

Vote Common Good has been vocal about concerns that recent political movements have embraced divisive elements, calling out themes of exclusion and policies that often feel at odds with their core beliefs.

While the message is subtle, Julia’s participation is anything but quiet. As a well-known supporter of progressive values, Julia’s advocacy for reproductive rights, especially in the current climate, is no surprise.

Earlier this month, she took the stage at a Harris-Walz rally in Georgia, joining Democratic leader Stacey Abrams to champion women’s rights and highlight Georgia’s contested reproductive policies.

© Getty Images Julia Roberts and Daniel Moder

Speaking to a crowd in Cherokee County, Julia began with a heartfelt “thank you” to everyone in attendance, acknowledging the powerful Hurricane Milton, which had recently hit Tampa Bay, Florida. “I would make the trip again in a heartbeat,” she said of her journey to be at the rally, “because we need brave voices here tonight.”

Her speech was a testament to her deeply held beliefs. Growing up in a household of activists, Julia shared how her parents encouraged open dialogue and compassion, values that have shaped her perspective.

“Clearly, we all [in this room] feel the same way,” she laughed, acknowledging the collective energy in the audience. However, she took the opportunity to encourage Democrats to connect with family and friends who may have differing views. “Maybe they don’t understand things quite the way you do. Bring them into a conversation. Make sure they’re registered to vote—even if they’re not voting for the person you think they should vote for,” she advised.

© Paras Griffin The actress spoke passionately about voting

Julia’s perspective resonated deeply with the crowd, especially as she spoke on the importance of unity, reflecting, “It is the United States of America, and we’ve been lacking in the ‘united’ part for so long.”

She urged the women in the audience to reach out to men and friends who may not have been present, applauding those who came to support a common vision for the future. “I believe in Georgia,” she declared passionately, adding that it’s her hope for the state to “accomplish really beautiful goals that will extend beyond our state’s borders.”

Never one to shy away from using her platform, Julia’s endorsement of Kamala Harris is no surprise. She has historically supported Democratic candidates, including Barack Obama and Joe Biden. Her recent vocal support of Harris reflects her ongoing commitment to progressive ideals.

Beyond the stage and the spotlight, Julia has also opened up about her family’s alignment with these values. During a recent Harris-Walz campaign livestream, she shared that her 19-year-old twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus, will be voting blue this election—a point that filled her with pride as she reflected on the shared values she’s nurtured with her children.

Balancing her high-profile advocacy with family life, Julia shares her children—Hazel, Phinnaeus, and 17-year-old son Henry—with her husband of 21 years, Danny Moder. The two married in 2002, following Julia’s previous marriage to musician Lyle Lovett.