Julia Roberts looks so different with unexpected hair transformation in unearthed photo

Julia Roberts has always had the most voluminous head of hair but a throwback photo shared by the actress on Monday had her looking unrecognizable.

The Leave the World Behind actress, 56, shared an unearthed photo with musician Dave Matthews to celebrate his being inducted into the Rock 'n Roll Hall of Fame where her now shoulder-length hair was a deep chestnut brown hue and worn in twisted strands.

View post on Instagram The fresh-faced star wore her boho hair in a centre part as she smiled with her arm around the young South African music star.

© Kevin Kane Julia Roberts speaks onstage during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony When she stepped out to speak onstage to mark the special moment for her friend at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio, Julia looked totally different with honey-hued hair which was worn in brushed-out waves with tonnes of body.

© Kevin Mazur Julia Roberts honoured her friend She also honoured the Grammy Award winner in a T-shirt which had 'Dave' printed four times down the front.

Julia's hair evolution © Getty Julia Roberts attended the Steel Magnolias Century City Premiere on November 9, 1989 Since her rise to fame in the late 1980s, the Ticket to Paradise star has rocked a number of hair looks. The Ben is Back actress started her career with a mane of deep brown hair which was worn in typically 80s shaggy curls.

© Getty Julia Roberts and Benjamin Bratt during The 51st Annual Emmy Awards By the 1990s, the mother-of-three had swapped out her curls for something more refined. She rocked a beautiful braided updo to show off her fabulous bone structure at the 51st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in 1999.

© Getty Julia Roberts rocked a flicky half updo The Westwood premiere of Runaway Bride in the same year called for a sleek half updo with face-framing pieces and flicky ends.

© Getty Julia Roberts started wearing honey-curled curls in the 2000s By the 2000s, it was all about a honey-toned blowdry. Her hair looked particularly voluminous at the 76th Annual Academy Awards in 2004 which by 2010 had transitioned into a looser boho style.

© Getty Julia Roberts rocked auburn locks in 2015 Though a light caramel look has become her go-to, Julia hasn't been afraid to switch it up over the years.