Julia Roberts looks so different with unexpected hair transformation in unearthed photo

Julia Roberts has always had the most voluminous head of hair but a throwback photo shared by the actress on Monday had her looking unrecognizable.
The Leave the World Behind actress, 56, shared an unearthed photo with musician Dave Matthews to celebrate his being inducted into the Rock 'n Roll Hall of Fame where her now shoulder-length hair was a deep chestnut brown hue and worn in twisted strands.
The fresh-faced star wore her boho hair in a centre part as she smiled with her arm around the young South African music star.
When she stepped out to speak onstage to mark the special moment for her friend at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio, Julia looked totally different with honey-hued hair which was worn in brushed-out waves with tonnes of body.
You may also like
She also honoured the Grammy Award winner in a T-shirt which had 'Dave' printed four times down the front.
Julia's hair evolution
Since her rise to fame in the late 1980s, the Ticket to Paradise star has rocked a number of hair looks.
The Ben is Back actress started her career with a mane of deep brown hair which was worn in typically 80s shaggy curls.
By the 1990s, the mother-of-three had swapped out her curls for something more refined. She rocked a beautiful braided updo to show off her fabulous bone structure at the 51st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in 1999.
The Westwood premiere of Runaway Bride in the same year called for a sleek half updo with face-framing pieces and flicky ends.
By the 2000s, it was all about a honey-toned blowdry. Her hair looked particularly voluminous at the 76th Annual Academy Awards in 2004 which by 2010 had transitioned into a looser boho style.
Though a light caramel look has become her go-to, Julia hasn't been afraid to switch it up over the years.
The 21st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2015 saw the star rocking auburn tresses for a warmer feel, while in 2018 she showed off her ability to rock a braid during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.
Transform your routine with expert advice from our beauty and wellness team!