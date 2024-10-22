Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Julia Roberts looks so different with unexpected hair transformation in unearthed photo
Julia Roberts with curly hair© Getty

The Leave the World Behind actress shared a throwback snap with Dave Matthews

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Julia Roberts has always had the most voluminous head of hair but a throwback photo shared by the actress on Monday had her looking unrecognizable.

The Leave the World Behind actress, 56, shared an unearthed photo with musician Dave Matthews to celebrate his being inducted into the Rock 'n Roll Hall of Fame where her now shoulder-length hair was a deep chestnut brown hue and worn in twisted strands.

The fresh-faced star wore her boho hair in a centre part as she smiled with her arm around the young South African music star.

Julia Roberts speaks onstage during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony © Kevin Kane
Julia Roberts speaks onstage during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony

When she stepped out to speak onstage to mark the special moment for her friend at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio, Julia looked totally different with honey-hued hair which was worn in brushed-out waves with tonnes of body.

(L-R) Julia Roberts and Dave Matthews attend the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony © Kevin Mazur
Julia Roberts honoured her friend

She also honoured the Grammy Award winner in a T-shirt which had 'Dave' printed four times down the front.

Julia's hair evolution

Julia Roberts in 1980s with shaggy curls© Getty
Julia Roberts attended the Steel Magnolias Century City Premiere on November 9, 1989

Since her rise to fame in the late 1980s, the Ticket to Paradise star has rocked a number of hair looks.

The Ben is Back actress started her career with a mane of deep brown hair which was worn in typically 80s shaggy curls. 

Julia Roberts and Benjamin Bratt in 1990s© Getty
Julia Roberts and Benjamin Bratt during The 51st Annual Emmy Awards

By the 1990s, the mother-of-three had swapped out her curls for something more refined. She rocked a beautiful braided updo to show off her fabulous bone structure at the 51st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in 1999.

Julia Roberts with a flicky half updo on red carpet with Benjamin Bratt© Getty
Julia Roberts rocked a flicky half updo

The Westwood premiere of Runaway Bride in the same year called for a sleek half updo with face-framing pieces and flicky ends.

Julia Roberts with honey-curled curls in the 2000s© Getty
Julia Roberts started wearing honey-curled curls in the 2000s

By the 2000s, it was all about a honey-toned blowdry. Her hair looked particularly voluminous at the 76th Annual Academy Awards in 2004 which by 2010 had transitioned into a looser boho style.

Julia Roberts with auburn locks in 2015 © Getty
Julia Roberts rocked auburn locks in 2015

Though a light caramel look has become her go-to, Julia hasn't been afraid to switch it up over the years. 

Julia roberts in braid and pink suit on Jimmy Kimmel Live!© Getty
Julia wore a braid to Jimmy Kimmel Live!

DISCOVER:  Julia Roberts rocks sunkissed glow in new awe-inspiring Parisian snapshot 

The 21st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2015 saw the star rocking auburn tresses for a warmer feel, while in 2018 she showed off her ability to rock a braid during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

