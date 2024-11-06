GMA's Robin Roberts shares rare video with 'sweet' wife Amber as she asks for 'respect and grace'

Good Morning America anchor Robin Roberts had a long night following the election coverage into the early hours of the morning, but she was fresh faced on Wednesday morning, and came with words of wisdom for her followers.

Wife Amber was with her at the ABC Studios where Robin shared a message with fans, reminding them that amid a troubling time, it was important to treat everyone with "grace and respect".

"After every election, there are so many emotions and the two words that I said yesterday apply again today: we have got to treat everyone with respect and grace," she said, as you can watch in the video below.

Robin continued: "Like I said yesterday, thank you for continuing to join us for the morning message and, and here it is. 'There is a principle that anything you run from, you're going to have to go back and deal with. Eventually you can't run and change jobs, change friends or change spouses. Every time things get hard, you can't pack up because you're uncomfortable. God will give you the grace to be there when you do the right thing. When it's hard, there is a blessing that follows. God will show out in your life and take you to levels that you never dreamed.'"

Robin then gave a prayer for the day, and she ended the prayer by saying: "Amen, right, sweet Amber?"

© Raymond Hall Robin and Amber got married in 2022

Robin sends morning prayer on social media each day, and often dedicates each prayer to a central message relevant to the world that day.

In late October, she revealed that a close family friend of hers had passed away, leaving her sister Sally-Ann Roberts, in particular, devastated.

"My sister Sally-Ann called to let me know that a dear friend, a dear family friend, Eric Paulsen had passed away from cancer," she told followers.

"Eric and my sister Sally-Ann ruled morning television in New Orleans for many, many years," Robin emotionally continued, getting choked up as she added: "There are so many heartbroken folks right now, my sister, Eric's family, many New Orleanians."

She then proceeded to dedicate her morning message, centered around grief and healing, to the late TV host, ending with a kiss to the sky for the departed.

Eric was a news anchor and worked with CBS affiliate station WWL-TV in New Orleans for nearly five decades. He passed away at the age of 74 after a battle with cancer.