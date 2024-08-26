Michael Strahan and GMA co-hosts replaced in latest summer shake-up

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
GMA's Michael Strahan and co-hosts replaced in latest summer shake-up
MICHAEL STRAHAN, ROBIN ROBERTS, GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, LINSEY DAVIS on GMA © Getty

All three Good Morning America anchors, including Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos, were away from their desks Monday morning

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
It appears the anchors over at Good Morning America are using their last chance at a summer vacation wisely!

With only one week of summer left and Labor Day being a week away, GMA mainstays Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos and Michael Strahan appear to have all cashed in on one last day off.

Though the anchors have already taken their fair share of well-deserved breaks throughout the summer, they typically switch off and stagger their time off, however viewers started this week with not one, not two, but three different, albeit familiar, faces on their screens.

On the Monday, August 26 installment, Robin, George and Michael were all absent from GMA, and were replaced with fellow mainstays Gio Benitez, Whit Johnson and Sade Baderinwa.

It's been a busy summer for the GMA trio, who have all had milestones — bittersweet or otherwise — to celebrate.

Michael has spent much of the year tending to his daughter Isabella, who back in October was diagnosed with medulloblastoma, the most common type of cancerous brain tumor in children, and subsequently spent several months getting treatment at Duke Children's Hospital & Health Center in Durham, North Carolina.

GOOD MORNING AMERICA - 2/11/19 Janai Norman on Walt Disney Television via Getty Images's "Good Morning America," Monday, February 11, 2018. "Good Morning America" airs Monday-Friday on Walt Disney Television via Getty Images. MICHAEL STRAHAN, ROBIN ROBERTS, GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, JANAI NORMAN© Getty Images
The trio has been hosting together since 2016

Earlier in the summer, Isabella, who is a twin sister to Sophia, celebrated the end of her cancer treatment, and just this past week, Michael along with her mom Jean Muggli were by her side as she returned to USC for her sophomore year.

George also went back to empty-nester status; he and his wife Ali Wentworth share two daughters, Elliott, 21, and Harper, 19.

Michael Strahan with his daughter Isabella© Instagram
Isabella just went back to school

Elliott is heading into her senior year at Brown University after spending part of her junior year studying abroad in London, while her younger sister just started her sophomore year at Vanderbilt University in Tennessee, where her dad's colleague Lara Spencer's daughter Kat is also a sophomore.

Photo shared by Ali Wentworth on Instagram August 2024 from dropping off her daughter Harper for her second year at Vanderbilt University© Instagram
George and Ali also dropped off their daughters back at school

After Ali and George dropped her off at school last week, the mom-of-two took to Instagram with candid commentary on college move-in, writing: "Who doesn't love college move-in day? No air-conditioning. Need a degree in engineering to assemble anything. Who needs a shower caddy? And now I'm crying cause I already miss her…"

robin roberts and wife amber laign© Instagram
Robin and Amber celebrated the 19th anniversary since their first date

Last but not least, earlier this summer Robin and her wife Amber Laign celebrated the 19th anniversary of their first ever date. "Ohhhh what a night! 19 years ago mutual friends Alex and Bert set us up on a blind date… One that the 2 of us had canceled several times! So glad we finally said yes…and then said I do. We wish all an equally #blessedweekend," she wrote on Instagram at the time.

The celebrations aren't over for the couple however, as they'll be celebrating their first wedding anniversary on September 8.

