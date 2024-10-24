Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Michael Strahan calls out Robin Roberts during chaotic moment on GMA: 'Own up to it'
TV personalities Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan

The GMA crew are all Swifties

Rebecca Lewis
Rebecca Lewis - Los Angeles
Los Angeles correspondentLos Angeles
2 minutes ago
Michael Strahan called out his Good Morning America co-star Robin Roberts on Thursday October 24, when she placed the blame on her "goddaughter" as she scooped up a handful of Taylor Swift goodies.

During a segment on the morning show, Robin was joined by George Stephanopoulos, Sam Champion and Lara Spencer as they discussed the ongoing furore surrounding Taylor Swift merchandise and the boom in the friendship bracelet business, and at the end Robin stood up and began collecting the sets on display.

"I've got a lot of trading to do it's my goddaughter's 16th birthday and she wants to see Taylor," explained Robin, to which Sam and Michael called her out, as you can see in the video below.

Robin Roberts gets called out by Michael Strahan on GMA as she takes Taylor Swift merchandise ‘for my goddaughter’

"Robin I love how you blame your goddaughter," exclaimed Michael, "they're for you, own up to it, it's okay, everyone loves Taylor Swift!"

Sam jokingly told Robin she had already seen the Eras Tour '"500 times," but one of those times was in London, England for the Wembley Stadium show in August.

Robin Roberts in a tracksuit before Eras Tour
"Headed to Wembley!" Robin captioned a selfie of her and wife Amber Laign in the sunshine on Instagram, as well as posting a snap of the many friendship bracelets she had made over the weeks before the show.

On the night of the performance the news anchor wore a blue sparkling tracksuit in honor of the Midnights era.

Lara has seen the show once, and George reportedly twice, including this past weekend in Miami, Florida. He revealed the exciting news in July on the show as he, Robin and Lara discussed the news that the 34-year-old singer's 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, had broken a record previously held by Whitney Houston, holding the number one spot for 12 weeks.

The Eras Tour, Taylor's first tour since the 2018 Reputation tour, kicked off on March 17 2023 in Glendale, Arizona, and has since made its way through North America, Mexico, South America, Asia, Australia and Europe.

Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Wembley Stadium on August 15, 2024 in London, England© Getty
Taylor Swift performs onstage during the Wembley shows

She concluded the European dates with five nights in London, before returning to North America for three further cities in America and two in Canada, ending the tour in Vancouver in December 2024.

It has emerged in recent months that Taylor has been making 'generous' donations to food banks in every city she has visited, and Feeding America confirmed earlier in October that she had donated $5 million to hurricane relief efforts for communities struggling in the wake of Hurricanes Helene and Milton.⁠

"We’re incredibly grateful to Taylor Swift for her generous $5 million donation to Hurricanes Helene and Milton relief efforts," a post from Feeding America read.

"This contribution will help communities rebuild and recover, providing essential food, clean water, and supplies to people affected by these devastating storms. Together, we can make a real impact in supporting families as they navigate the challenges ahead. Thank you, Taylor, for standing with us in the movement to end hunger and for helping communities in need."

