Robin Roberts chokes up over tragic personal loss in message to fans

Robin Roberts had some heartbreaking news to share with her followers early on Monday morning, October 28, ahead of going on air for Good Morning America.

The TV anchor, 63, was in New Orleans last week to attend Taylor Swift's concert with her wife Amber Laign and her goddaughter and returned to her work with her daily morning message and prayer from her dressing room at the ABC News studio.

She shared during her latest update, however, that her sister had informed her over the weekend that a close family friend of theirs had passed away, leaving her sister Sally-Ann Roberts, in particular, devastated.

"Unfortunately, right before we left for the concert," she started. "My sister Sally-Ann called to let me know that a dear friend, a dear family friend, Eric Paulsen had passed away from cancer."

Eric was a news anchor, just like Robin and her sister Sally-Ann, and worked with CBS affiliate station WWL-TV in New Orleans as one of their top-rated anchors for nearly five decades. He also worked closely with Sally-Ann. He passed away at the age of 74 after a battle with cancer.

"Eric and my sister Sally-Ann ruled morning television in New Orleans for many, many years," Robin emotionally continued, getting choked up as she added: "There are so many heartbroken folks right now, my sister, Eric's family, many New Orleanians."

She then proceeded to dedicate her morning message, centered around grief and healing, to the late TV host, ending with a kiss to the sky for the departed.

© Getty Images Robin's news anchor sister Sally-Ann worked closely with Eric Paulsen

In September, Eric shared his cancer diagnosis, revealing on the air that he was dealing with a "fairly aggressive" type of cancer, and didn't return to the air after. The news was shared a month after he was honored with the Press Club of New Orleans' Lifetime Achievement Award and a salute from the New Orleans City Council.

In an open letter he shared at the time, announcing his leave of absence for treatment, he penned: "I've always been a fighter. This is a fight I don't welcome, but I'm ready for this battle. My attitude is very positive, and I have a lot of support from family and friends, which means I will see you all soon."

© Instagram Sally-Ann recently visited with her friend in the midst of his cancer treatment journey

In a statement to NOLA.com, Robin's sister Sally-Ann said of her close friend and longtime colleague: "I can't imagine New Orleans without Eric Paulsen. Eric may not be from New Orleans, but as Frank Davis used to say, he is naturally New Orleans. It's like he was born here."

She also spoke of his capabilities as a journalist and attested to his passion as a reporter and TV anchor. "He could handle the light news, (but) when he was serious, he went to town."

© Instagram Eric worked with WWL TV for nearly five decades

"He was an excellent interviewer," Sally-Ann added. "He put people at ease. People would come into the station and they'd be nervous wrecks because they hadn't been on TV. After a few minutes, they would be relaxed; it was as if they were talking to their best friend." Eric is survived by his wife Bethany and his three children.