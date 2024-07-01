GMA's Robin Roberts, 63, bids heartfelt goodbye with emotional message — 'What a way to end'

All good things must come to an end! Following a lengthy absence from her hot seat on Good Morning America, Robin Roberts is saying goodbye… to Portugal.

The morning show star has been lucky enough to report from overseas and turn her assignment into a vacation with her wife Amber Laing.

But on Sunday, it was time to wrap it up and head back to New York.

WATCH: Robin Roberts' wife Amber dances during their Portugal getaway

Taking to Instagram, Robin posted a video of Amber dancing as a band performed onstage and captioned the post: "What a way to end our magical Portugal adventure! We’re coming home filled with many wonderful memories…the spectacular scenery, delicious food, incredible wine and all the kind people we met along the way. Obrigada!!"

The pair have been lapping up everything Portugal has to offer after spending one week working and the second having fun.

Robin mixed work with pleasure

In a glimpse into their getaway, Amber previously posted a video of herself soaking up the sun while on a boat trip. She encouraged followers of her Plant Juice Oils page to "embrace the Simplicity. Ladies, in the hustle and bustle of life, it's crucial to carve out time for yourself."

Viewers have missed seeing Robin on the small screen as she's been replaced with a variety of anchors in her absence.

© Raymond Hall Robin and Amber have been together for over 18 years

But Robin and Amber will have relished spending quality time together away from their hectic work schedules.

The pair tied the knot in September 2023, at a ceremony held in their backyard at their home in Connecticut after 18 years together.

© Getty Images Robin has been absent from hosting in NY

Robin's Good Morning America co-stars were among the guests, including Michael Strahan, Lara Spencer, Jennifer Ashton and Ginger Zee, proving their close bond on and off set.

ABC News anchor Deborah Roberts was also in attendance, along with her husband, Today anchor Al Roker.

Robin looked stunning as she worked from the beach in Portugal for GMA

The pair were set up on a blind date almost two decades ago, which Robin later admitted nearly didn't ever happen. She tried to cancel several times but luckily, she didn't and the pair have been each other's rocks ever since.

The former sports broadcaster announced her engagement to Amber a few months before their nuptials. While speaking with author Gabby Bernstein about "saying yes" to things as a New Year's resolution, Robin revealed that she and her longtime partner were saying yes to marriage.

© @chrisjevansphoto Instagram Robin and Amber on their wedding day

"I'm hesitating, because I haven't said it out loud yet," she started, before revealing: "I'm saying yes to marriage, we're getting married this year."