Robin Roberts shares unseen wedding moments as she celebrates one year of marital bliss

Robin Roberts and her wife, Amber Laign, have reached a beautiful milestone in their love story—celebrating their first wedding anniversary.

The Good Morning America co-anchor, 63, and Amber marked the occasion over the weekend, with an intimate and heartfelt celebration that was as romantic as it was meaningful.

The couple, who tied the knot last year in a picturesque ceremony in Farmington, Connecticut, decided to honor their anniversary with a cozy dinner at home.

Robin offered fans a glimpse into their special evening by sharing a video on Instagram, showcasing a table set for two nestled in a charming garden patio. Adorned with flickering candles and elegant floral arrangements, the setting exuded warmth and love.

Robin Roberts shares unseen moments from her wedding day

"Since we never actually got to eat at our wedding, a lovely gift from a longtime friend, Pam [Guglielmino], and the chef from our wedding night," Robin exclaimed in the video, her voice filled with joy and gratitude. "Wow!"

The dinner was a thoughtful surprise orchestrated by their dear friend Pam, who wanted to recreate the magic of their wedding night.

Robin shares sweet images of wedding anniversary

The camera panned to reveal a personalized menu inscribed with the words "Yes to dinner, always" and their names, Robin and Amber. The menu detailed a sumptuous feast: shrimp cocktail and an autumn salad to start, followed by pan-seared salmon with lemon dill sauce, wild rice, and haricot verts. For dessert, they indulged in white chocolate strawberry bread pudding and slices of their preserved wedding cake—a sweet nod to their special day.

In the caption accompanying the video, Robin wrote, "What a special time at home celebrating our 1-year wedding anniversary. Thanks to dear friend @pgoog and Chef Katrina from @farmingtongardensct for a memorable night! Forgive me if I’m a little bleary-eyed tomorrow on @goodmorningamerica. Totally worth the late night."

© Instagram Amber and Robin have been dating for 18 years

The celebration didn't end there. Robin shared more of their anniversary joy in a second Instagram post featuring a whimsical anniversary card that embraced the traditional first-anniversary gift of paper. The card playfully read, "Rock Paper Scissors," with "rock" and "scissors" crossed out, leaving "paper" as the winner. Alongside it was a candle inscribed with the heartfelt message, "One year down, forever to go." Robin echoed this sentiment in her caption, emphasizing the depth of their commitment.

Fans were also treated to unseen moments from their wedding day. Robin took to her Instagram Stories to share highlights, including an adorable clip of her nephew Jeremiah engaging in an "epic" dance-off with GMA weekend co-anchor Whit Johnson and a video of their cake cutting ceremony.

Robin Roberts and Amber Laign on the dance floor

Just days before their anniversary, the couple celebrated another significant event: Amber's 50th birthday. Robin honored her wife with a festive photo on Instagram, showing Amber beaming while wearing a pink birthday sash and holding a crown-shaped wand.

"Please join me in wishing my sweet Amber a Happy 50th Birthday!!" Robin wrote. "She has brought so much joy to my world with her spirit and kindness… and this incredible, beautiful woman is the only spice I need and am blessed to have in my life."

© Shutterstock Robin Roberts and Amber Laign at the White House in 2022

Their love story, which began on a blind date in 2005, hasn't always been without its challenges. In July, Robin opened up about the early days of their relationship on The Jamie Kern Lima Show podcast. She candidly shared how Amber helped her unlearn toxic relationship patterns that she hadn't realized were detrimental.

"I’d had dysfunctional relationships that I didn’t know were dysfunctional at the time," Robin admitted. She revealed that about a year into dating Amber, she contemplated ending the relationship because "there's no drama." Accustomed to equating conflict with passion, Robin found the ease of their relationship unfamiliar.

Amber, sensing Robin's hesitance, addressed it head-on. "She had already told me, 'I’m not going to do one of those make up, break up things,'" Robin recalled. As they sat together at a bar, Robin prepared to deliver her breakup speech. But before she could begin, Amber surprised her. "Robin, I know the relationship you had before. If that is what you want, knock yourself out," Amber said with confidence and composure.

Robin was stunned by Amber's response. "I thought she would be like, 'You must stay with me,' and she did just the opposite with such confidence," Robin shared. "She said, 'I know what you had and I know what you have now, and if that’s what you want…' and I didn’t go through with it."

That pivotal moment became a turning point for Robin. "Sometimes you have to unlearn, and I had to," she reflected. "You have to really dig deep and go, 'Is that what we think is love?' No, but at the time we do."

As Robin aptly put it, it's "one year down, forever to go," and we can't wait to see what the future holds for this incredible couple. Happy Anniversary, Robin and Amber!