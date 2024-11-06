Harper Beckham is paving her own path in beauty with her latest makeup tutorial, demonstrating how to apply lip liner and gloss for the perfect pout.

The 13-year-old hopped on her mom Victoria Beckham's Instagram stories ahead of the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards on Tuesday night, using a dusty rose lip color from her mom’s beauty brand to line and fill her lips.

She completed the look with a dash of gloss, and combined with her long lashes, pink blush and perfectly groomed brows, Harper was Victoria's mini-me.

Harper Beckham gives Kylie Jenner a run for her money in latest post

To caption the story, Posh Spice wrote, "#HarperSeven getting ready for the @bazaaruk Women of the Year Awards! Kisses @victoriabeckhambeauty xx," referring to her eponymous beauty brand.

The lip tutorial was reminiscent of another famous makeup guru, Kylie Jenner, who built her hugely successful lip kit brand by over-lining her lips and posting how-to videos.

Harper got dolled up on Tuesday night in a blue silk dress from her mother's fashion line and presented Victoria with an award for entrepreneurship after a sweet speech.

Harper twinned with her mom on the Women of the Year Awards carpet

"Good evening everyone. I'm so excited to be here presenting the entrepreneur award, especially as tonight is a school night," she joked. "And hopefully, this isn't going to get me into trouble."

The youngest of the Beckham brood continued: "The winner is someone I have always looked up to. She's built an incredible business from the ground up and has shown me the value of working hard, dreaming big and setting my standards."

"She's taught me so much about what it takes to succeed," she said. "But above all else, she's taught me to always be kind, and even though she has a million things to do, she rarely misses school."

© Instagram Harper presented her mom with the prestigious award

"Tonight I am so proud to present the Entrepreneur of the Year award to a truly inspiring woman who means the world to me, my amazing mummy, Victoria Beckham," Harper finished.

Ever the proud mom, Victoria accepted the award from her daughter and proceeded to gush about her in the speech.

"Getting up on stage in front of a room full of people is scary and you did it with such poise and such elegance," the 50-year-old said. "I am so proud of the young lady you have become. You keep me grounded and inspire me every day."

© Dave Benett The 13-year-old showcased how she gets her perfect pout with Victoria's beauty brand

She added, "You teach me to see the world through fresh eyes. And as busy as I am, being a mum is the most important job to me. So thank you."

Victoria's fashion line launched in 2008 and has only grown more and more successful since then; she launched her eponymous beauty line in 2019.

According to her interview with Harper's Bazaar, the former Spice Girl's business sales jumped an incredible 52% in 2023.

© Instagram Victoria and Harper Beckham posed together at the awards

"It's a huge accomplishment," she told the publication. "The company has been through so much over the last 17 years– ups, downs, restructuring…it's been quite the journey."

"So, finally, to be able to say we're profitable is something I'm so proud of, because it's not an easy industry, and it's getting harder and harder. To be able to say that I'm selling clothes right now, when you look at how luxury is struggling…"

Victoria married footballer David Beckham in 1999 and have since welcomed kids Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.